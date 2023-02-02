Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
investing.com
BNP Paribas' trading business bolster sales as bank lifts longer term targets
PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY)' trading business drove the French bank's sales growth in the fourth quarter, underpinning Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's expansion strategy as Wall Street peers show signs of retreat in the field. Global markets revenue jumped by about 24% in October-December, the euro zone's biggest bank...
investing.com
FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?
FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?. Huobi said that 90% of FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) would burn after an unprecedented surge in price. The wild price surge was far beyond what Huobi or DebtDAO expected. FUD token burn raises questions...
investing.com
S&P 500 jumps on tech rally as Powell offers scant new clues
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. the Dow Jones Industrial...
investing.com
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery
© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Powell acknowledges disinflation again, but sees more hikes in long inflation war
Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, repeated that inflation was slowing, though reiterated the need for further hikes as the mission to bring inflation down to the central bank's target still has a long way to go amid a red-hot labor market. "We didn't expect [the January...
investing.com
Hudson Bay lead investor in Bed Bath & Beyond share sale -sources
(Reuters) -Hudson Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in a share sale by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) that the troubled retailer is launching in a bid to avoid bankruptcy, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Shares of the home goods chain nearly halved in...
investing.com
HSBC says the 'headwinds are ahead' for UK mortgage holders
LONDON (Reuters) - Many mortgage borrowers could struggle to manage more expensive home loans this year, one of Britain's top bank bosses said on Tuesday, as the cost of living crisis deepens. "Headwinds are ahead of us, not behind us," Ian Stuart, CEO at HSBC UK, told a hearing of...
investing.com
Oil up over 3% on Turkey terminal outage, closing gap on last week’s selloff
Investing.com -- The outage of an oil export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey gave those long on crude the chance to push prices up sharply for a second day in a row on Tuesday, in a bid to close the gap on last week’s torrid selloff. New York-traded...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com
Powell speaks, BP reports, Chipotle earnings: 3 things to watch
Investing.com -- Stocks drifted lower on Monday, unable to muster a rally ahead of a key appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. An exceptionally strong jobs report last Friday spooked investor fears that the Fed would continue to raise...
investing.com
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
investing.com
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
investing.com
Bank of Canada says no new rate hikes needed if inflation falls as expected
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday said that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down. The central bank over the last 11 months has lifted rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, it said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past increases sink in.
investing.com
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
Comments / 0