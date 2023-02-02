ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning

Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom

In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
BNP Paribas' trading business bolster sales as bank lifts longer term targets

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY)' trading business drove the French bank's sales growth in the fourth quarter, underpinning Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's expansion strategy as Wall Street peers show signs of retreat in the field. Global markets revenue jumped by about 24% in October-December, the euro zone's biggest bank...
FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?

FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?. Huobi said that 90% of FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) would burn after an unprecedented surge in price. The wild price surge was far beyond what Huobi or DebtDAO expected. FUD token burn raises questions...
S&P 500 jumps on tech rally as Powell offers scant new clues

Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. the Dow Jones Industrial...
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery

© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce

The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
Hudson Bay lead investor in Bed Bath & Beyond share sale -sources

(Reuters) -Hudson Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in a share sale by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) that the troubled retailer is launching in a bid to avoid bankruptcy, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Shares of the home goods chain nearly halved in...
HSBC says the 'headwinds are ahead' for UK mortgage holders

LONDON (Reuters) - Many mortgage borrowers could struggle to manage more expensive home loans this year, one of Britain's top bank bosses said on Tuesday, as the cost of living crisis deepens. "Headwinds are ahead of us, not behind us," Ian Stuart, CEO at HSBC UK, told a hearing of...
BP posts record annual profit of $28B

Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
Powell speaks, BP reports, Chipotle earnings: 3 things to watch

Investing.com -- Stocks drifted lower on Monday, unable to muster a rally ahead of a key appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. An exceptionally strong jobs report last Friday spooked investor fears that the Fed would continue to raise...
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters

Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
Bank of Canada says no new rate hikes needed if inflation falls as expected

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday said that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down. The central bank over the last 11 months has lifted rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, it said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past increases sink in.
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...

