Maryland State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old...
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID

