ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

By Dave Price
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzV70_0kaogRvs00

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent years, Republicans have typically given public schools between 2 and 2.5% in annual funding increases.

“It will help certainly,” Abbotts said from his office.

Abbotts said the district has had difficulty replacing a popular industrial technology teacher who quit because he couldn’t afford the increasing fuel costs for his 120 mile daily roundtrip commute to school. Increased funding could help with situations like that in the future.

“He was phenomenal. He was coming from 60 miles away,” Abbotts explained. He said the district wasn’t able to offer a large enough raise to help offset the higher commute cost. The salary that is within our salary schedule to be able to offer him just wasn’t there. He ended up finding a position closer to where he lives.”

Democrats proposed a 6 percent increase, but failed to convince Republicans to back their proposal instead.

Abbotts said he was relieved that the funding increase was 3 percent rather than 2.5 percent. But ideally, it would have been higher. “We’ll be ok. Would I feel really good if that number was more like 5 percent? Yeah, I’d feel really good because that would be an additional 200,000 for us, which would be tremendous. It would give us an opportunity to really pass that on to teachers. It would get us closer to matching inflation. It wouldn’t get all the way there, but it would get us closer.”

Inflation over the past year in the country was 6.5 percent.

House Republicans also have proposed a 3 percent increase. Governor Kim Reynolds previously included a 2.5 percent increase in her budget proposal, but House Speaker Pat Grassley expressed confidence that she would side with the legislative funding proposal.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 5

.. .
5d ago

Teachers should AT LEAST be living in the same county as their school district, not commuting 120 miles, I don’t care how good they are…says a 40 year teaching veteran

Reply(1)
2
Related
WHO 13

Drake alums’ gift means new name for school of business

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake was beaming Tuesday — from its far corners — to its corner office. “Haha…it’s made me feel very good!” laughs President Marty Martin. “I’ve been smiling ever since we came to an agreement to do this.” The news was good, but the story was better. Nearly a half-century after two […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill

DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?

Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

How Huxley neighbors overcame a huge challenge, a second time

HUXLEY, Iowa — Danielle Thomas has realized something about her neighbors: They don’t give up. “It’s been amazing,” she said of the commitment she has seen in Huxley. Thomas’ family moved to town last summer after her husband lost his job in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ballard Community Clothes and Food Pantry provided […]
HUXLEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa

The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks

Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Cancer Moonshot program is aiding in clinical trials and research in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden renewed his call for a cancer moonshot back in February of 2022, hoping to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in 25 years, while improving cancer screening, prevention, and increasing quality of life for those battling cancer. Iowa cancer experts are eager for the opportunities […]
IOWA STATE
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers

An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Summit Carbon pipeline project reaches 2/3rds easement mark

(Ames) -- Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline project across a good portion of Iowa have reached a significant milestone. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions say 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company. That represents 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris tells KMA News the milestone is a reflection that landowners see the project as a way to bolster the ethanol industry--and the rural economy.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022

Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director

(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy