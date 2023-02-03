Read full article on original website
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
Asian stocks retreat on rate hike uncertainty, China outperforms
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday following a string of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while Chinese stocks outperformed their peers amid persistent bets that the world’s second-largest economy will recover this year. China’s Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indexes rose 0.8% and...
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
Crypto Analyst Sets a Price Objective for Bitcoin in Case it Declines
© Reuters. Crypto Analyst Sets a Price Objective for Bitcoin in Case it Declines. The founder of “Into The Cryptoverse” had set a price prediction for Bitcoin. According to Cowen, Bitcoin will be close to $12,000 in August of 2023 in case it falls. Bitcoin is currently...
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
Adani share rout resumes as MSCI questions free float status
Investing.com -- Shares of firms under the Adani Group fell sharply on Thursday, resuming a recent crash after index operator MSCI said that it no longer considered some securities issued by the group as free float. The index operator said it will release more details on the matter later in...
Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
The Graph Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will GRT Price Hit $0.5 Soon?
© Reuters. The Graph Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will GRT Price Hit $0.5 Soon?. Bullish The Graph (GRT) price prediction ranges from $0.1152 to $0.6. Analysis suggests that The Graph (GRT) price might reach above $0.4595 soon. The Graph (GRT)’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.0884. Aside...
S&P 500 takes hit from Google rout, hawkish Fed speak
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Wednesday, as a rout in Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) wounded tech and Federal Reserve officials continued higher for longer interest rates to quell inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62%, or 211 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.6%. Google held...
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery
© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
(Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of its workforce, sending the company's shares down about 18% in aftermarket trade. "Growing rapidly over the last few years, and especially through the pandemic, we hired ahead...
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony (NYSE:SONY)'s PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the biggest-ever...
Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India
© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
