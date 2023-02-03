Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free Narcan now available at Ann Arbor city hall
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A free Narcan vending machine is now located in Ann Arbor’s city hall. It arrived on Jan. 19, courtesy of Wayne State University, and has already dispensed 34 boxes. Days after it arrived on Jan. 24, an Ann Arbor police officer saved the life...
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles
WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
13abc.com
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
beckersasc.com
23 charged in $61.5M physician clinic fraud scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and billing CMS for unnecessary medical services at physician clinics that were not provided, the Justice Department said Feb. 7. Walid and Jalal Jamil, 62 and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with hitting, killing 22-year-old MSU student, fled US
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI says the driver charged with hitting and killing a 22-year-old Michigan State student has left the country. Police say 57-year-old Tubtim Howson hit Benjamin Kable in the early hours of New Year’s Day and took off to Thailand days later. News of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 people, 16 companies linked to pair of massive Metro Detroit health care bribery, fraud schemes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A total of 23 residents and 16 companies from Michigan have been linked to a pair of intertwined health care bribery and fraud schemes centered in Wayne and Oakland counties. Officials said as part of the schemes, Medicare beneficiaries were referred to certain companies through kickbacks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing
ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
Kickbacks, bribes, fraudulent Medicare billing cost taxpayers $61M
(The Center Square) – Court documents unsealed this week list charges against 23 Michiganders for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million. The suspects are accused of paying kickbacks and bribes, and billed Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
FBI: Driver charged in hit-and-run of Michigan State student in Oakland County has fled country
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver believed to be responsible for fatally striking a 22-year-old Michigan State University student who was home for the holidays has reportedly fled the country. In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Feb. 6, the FBI is accusing Oakland Township resident Tubtim Howson of fatally...
He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 charged in Oakland County after hundreds of thefts, 25 cars stolen across Metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men have been charged in Oakland County in connection with hundreds of thefts and 25 stolen cars across Metro Detroit over the past four months, officials said. Bloomfield Township police said Rapheal Antonio Smith, 29; Demerius Marco Hollis, 30; and Samuel Bender Jr., 32;...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
