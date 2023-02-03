ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free Narcan now available at Ann Arbor city hall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A free Narcan vending machine is now located in Ann Arbor’s city hall. It arrived on Jan. 19, courtesy of Wayne State University, and has already dispensed 34 boxes. Days after it arrived on Jan. 24, an Ann Arbor police officer saved the life...
ANN ARBOR, MI
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program

The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles

WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
WARREN, MI
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
BERKLEY, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
TOLEDO, OH
beckersasc.com

23 charged in $61.5M physician clinic fraud scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and billing CMS for unnecessary medical services at physician clinics that were not provided, the Justice Department said Feb. 7. Walid and Jalal Jamil, 62 and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing

ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Center Square

Kickbacks, bribes, fraudulent Medicare billing cost taxpayers $61M

(The Center Square) – Court documents unsealed this week list charges against 23 Michiganders for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million. The suspects are accused of paying kickbacks and bribes, and billed Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

