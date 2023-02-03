RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO