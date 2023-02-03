ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Warrant issued for man after alleged fight at St. Albans, West Virginia, basketball game

By Rachel Pellegrino
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGasM_0kaofrir00

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A warrant has been issued in connection to a fight that broke out at a high school boy’s basketball game on Tuesday, according to St. Albans Police Department Captain Philip Bass.

Bass, who was at the matchup between St. Albans and Ripley High School, said it was like any other game until the buzzer went off. He said after the game, an altercation broke out resulting in a 43-year-old man from Ripley allegedly hitting a female student from St. Albans.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“There’s people everywhere and it seems chaotic and you have people shoving people to get out of the gym, but in reality, there were one or two punches thrown,” Bass said. “It’s definitely an unfortunate situation that has no place in youth athletics.”

He said the altercation began when a female from Ripley walked over to the St. Albans student section and started screaming at a group of people.

Eventually, it got out of control, and Bass said a man, that police believe to be the girl’s father, punched one of the female students in the crowd. The altercation lasted about a minute and the girl sustained minor injuries to the face.

“This was an isolated incident where you had a handful of people, three or four, not do the right thing and that’s what it turned into,” he said.

Woman charged for pushing out-of-uniform West Virginia sheriff claims she acted in self-defense

The man has been identified by police, but they have not released his name. However, Bass said they do not believe he had a student on the Ripley basketball team.

A spokesperson from Kanawha County Schools released the following statement:

“St. Albans High School is working cooperatively with law enforcement and internally reviewing this incident. This was not typical of our athletic events and not directly connected to members of our immediate school family, however, we will certainly continue to uphold all policies and procedures to promote a safe and positive athletic environment.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County middle school student’s artwork wins ‘Best in Show’ in West Virginia art exhibition

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The winners of the West Virginia Governor’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced. Kanawha County Schools says the art piece submitted by Olivia Miller, an 8th grader from Andrew Jackson Middle School, won first place in the contest’s middle school division, as well as the “Best in Show” award […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia cities on list of best football cities

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. Everyone is gearing up for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to battle it out, including many West Virginians. Morgantown and Huntington are 52nd and 53rd on a list of the 249 best and worst cities for football fans, according to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

How romantic are West Virginia residents?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the perfect place to fall in love at one of its beautiful overlooks, waterfalls or state park resorts. So it is no surprise that a recent study ranked the Mountain State as the most romantic in the country. Bookies.com used Google Trends data to determine which states were […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia senators call foul on Marshall baseball stadium funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A simmering dispute has erupted over the financing of a new baseball stadium for Marshall University. It once again pits Republican Governor Jim Justice against Republican leaders in the State Senate. Last September, Justice was among those presenting a check to Marshall for $13.8 million from the governor’s discretionary account to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta wins ‘Best of West Virginia’ regional award

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results are in for West Virginia Living magazine’s annual reader survey, and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has been voted “Best Fair/Festival/Event in the Metro Valley Region.” The “Best of West Virginia” survey is an opportunity for the magazine’s readers to vote on the “current best” in travel, restaurants, retail, recreation, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy