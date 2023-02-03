Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
KSAT 12
Deposit of blood-covered money led to arrest of Atascosa County EMS director
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The Atascosa County Emergency Medical Services director has been fired after he admitted to law enforcement investigators that he took money belonging to a man injured in a high-speed chase and later deposited the blood-soaked currency at a bank. Donald Penny, 55, was arrested last...
KSAT 12
Man charged in two slayings accepts plea deal, gets 20 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged in two murder cases has accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 20-year prison term. Anthony Nash was sentenced Tuesday in the 226th District Court to 20 years in prison for each case, but the plea deal allows the sentences to run concurrently.
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after shooting blocks away from Brennan High School leads to lockdown, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday evening on the far West Side in connection with a shooting blocks away from Brennan High School that led to the campus being locked down. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Kaleb Allen Rackley was taken into custody just...
KSAT 12
Big rig driver with big anger issues wanted in road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a big rig driver who appears to have a big anger problem. They say he shot another driver during a road rage-related dispute early Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim of the shooting on the shoulder of Interstate 35 near...
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD searches for suspect in Southwest Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a Southwest Side robbery. The robbery happened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at a Walgreens located in the 7000 block of S. Zarzamora Street. Police said a man...
KSAT 12
Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects
SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing teen after car club meet-up on West Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested for fatally shooting another teenager in the head following a car club meet-up on the West Side, according to records. Victor Aleman, 19, was taken into custody early Tuesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is accused of killing Paul Ortiz, 18.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
KSAT 12
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting west of downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshots after a shooting just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Colorado Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found a...
KSAT 12
Marijuana, abortion make San Antonio May ballot, but city attorney says ‘decriminalization’ efforts aren’t enforceable
SAN ANTONIO – This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. San Antonio voters will decide on a sweeping city charter amendment in the May 6 election, with an effort to decriminalize marijuana and abortion at its center. However, the city attorney says most of the proposed changes...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, cash at gunpoint from Southwest Side store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint last year. Jose Carrizales was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Nov. 10 at the Kim’s Express in the 5400 block of West Military Drive, records show.
KSAT 12
Scholarship honors the life of Robb Elementary victim Tess Mata
UVALDE – Tess Mata was supposed to be a bobcat just like her older sister, Faith, but instead was killed in her classroom at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. Now, Tess’ family is vowing to keep her legacy alive. “Valentine’s was hers because February 6 is her...
KSAT 12
Couples can tie the knot for free on Valentine’s Day at the Bexar County Courthouse
SAN ANTONIO – Couples looking to celebrate the season of love by tying the knot can do so for free on Valentine’s Day. The Bexar County Courthouse will continue the tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will conduct...
KSAT 12
Recent violence at car club meetups not a representation of car clubs as a whole, members say
SAN ANTONIO - – In the last six months, there have been three shootings either at or after so-called car club meetups. Traditional car club members want the public to know that’s not the norm. “A love of hot rods, love of custom cars, love of street riding,”...
KSAT 12
San Antonio boy undergoes emergency brain procedure after suffering hemorrhage at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old San Antonio boy is recovering after suffering a hemorrhage at school and undergoing a life-saving procedure on his brain. Nikko Medina underwent the procedure in October after not feeling well one day in class. “I felt a migraine in my head. I felt pretty...
