Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects

SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
