'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Mattel expects 2023 profit below estimates as inflation dampens demand
(Reuters) -Mattel Inc projected 2023 earnings below expectations on Wednesday, as stubbornly high inflation is likely to impact consumer spending on its Fisher-Price toys and Barbie dolls. The company's shares were down about 12% in extended trading, having also missed fourth-quarter revenue and profit estimates. While the toy industry has...
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
(Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of its workforce, sending the company's shares down about 18% in aftermarket trade. "Growing rapidly over the last few years, and especially through the pandemic, we hired ahead...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony (NYSE:SONY)'s PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the biggest-ever...
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday. Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022,...
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India
© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
