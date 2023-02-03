ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar

MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
WILDOMAR, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2-month-old girl abducted by parents: Sheriff's Dept.

Authorities are searching for a missing 2-month-old girl believed to have been abducted by her parents, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. announced Monday.Sayvee Torres, born in December, was last seen on January 24, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Industry Station.She was last seen at her mother's residence on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente.The child is at risk under suspicious circumstances and is being concealed, according to the sheriff's department. She's believed to be with her mother, Breanna Torres, and her father, Oscar Morales. No further information was given regarding the circumstances of the girl's abduction.Anyone with information about the child's or her parents' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's Industry Station at (626) 330-3322. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or contact lacrimestoppers.org.
LA PUENTE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies

The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting

An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty

A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.    The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA

