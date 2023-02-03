Read full article on original website
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station Shooting
Authorities have made an arrest in the attempted murder of an employee at a 76 Gas station Friday night in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies from Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's station responded to of a gas station worker shot on the 10000 blk of Arrow Route at approximately 9:12pm.
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
vvng.com
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening. The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand. Responding officers and emergency personnel located...
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
proclaimerscv.com
A Man Was Arrested After Allegedly Punching 3 High School Girls And Threatening Students With A Gun.
A man has been arrested after allegedly punching three players during a girls’ high school basketball game in Corona, California, and then pulling a gun on other students, according to police. Thaddis Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested Thursday in connection with a Jan. 24 confrontation at Centennial High...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
2-month-old girl abducted by parents: Sheriff's Dept.
Authorities are searching for a missing 2-month-old girl believed to have been abducted by her parents, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. announced Monday.Sayvee Torres, born in December, was last seen on January 24, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Industry Station.She was last seen at her mother's residence on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente.The child is at risk under suspicious circumstances and is being concealed, according to the sheriff's department. She's believed to be with her mother, Breanna Torres, and her father, Oscar Morales. No further information was given regarding the circumstances of the girl's abduction.Anyone with information about the child's or her parents' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's Industry Station at (626) 330-3322. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or contact lacrimestoppers.org.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies
The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting
An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 12 suspects this past week as part of 'Operation Consequences'
Authorities arrested 12 suspects for various crimes as part of “Operation Consequences” during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. During the one-week period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14...
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Lansing Daily
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
