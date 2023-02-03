Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury. According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO