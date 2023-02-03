Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In February of 2006, Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan, making him the city’s first black mayor. Brown is a Louisiana native who first came to Oklahoma as a soldier at Fort Sill. Brown hopes his own accomplishments can inspire other young African American’s....
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
newschannel6now.com
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
kswo.com
Lawton Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. president talks service
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Lawton chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated came in-studio Wednesday to talk about the organization. Will Scott leads the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of the organization. He said he’s been a member since 1974, when he was in college at Stillman College in Alabama.
kswo.com
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
Alleged assault with vanilla wafer box leads to arrest
A Wichita Falls woman gets a charge of assault after police said she hit her daughter with a box of vanilla wafers. Rhonda Adams Kyle is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
kswo.com
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
3rd Walmart ID thief pleads guilty
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A third defendant in ID thefts in which victims included the city manager and an assistant city manager of Wichita Falls has been sentenced. Candice Moodie pleaded guilty to three charges according to court documents. For Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity fraud she received 10 years, suspended to five years probation. […]
Suspected human smuggler arrested
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
kswo.com
Gateway Success Center donates items and funds to the Lawton Animal Welfare
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff and students at the Gateway Success Center held a birthday “pawty” for Ralphie the dog to celebrate him turning ten. The party occurred inside the Douglas Learning Center around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. For the past five years, Ralphie has celebrated...
Burkburnett pet shop raided by Humane Society
The Burkburnett pet shop has several negative online reviews, one of which claims the treatment of the animals by the store "should be considered animal abuse."
kswo.com
Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full...
kswo.com
Cameron University professor to showcase latest film at the Vaska Theatre
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University professor, who’s also an independent filmmaker, will have a free screening of his latest film soon. 7News spoke with Matt Jenkins, the filmmaker of “Rage, Fear, Love,” about the movie, the filming process, and his love of creating low-budget films.
kswo.com
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - February is Heart Month and Duncan Regional Hospital is offering a special for those who want to have their heart health checked. DRH will be offering heart scans at a special price of 2 for $100 during the month. Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the...
Fort Sill Commander suspended
FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
kswo.com
Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
Jeri’s KLAW Cupids – Rancher’s Market
I'll be totally honest with you, what I expected when I walked into Rancher's Market and what I saw are two completely different things!. Rancher's Market, located at 7623 Hwy 277 in Elgin, is not what I thought was a typical meat market. You know, white lab coats, meat counters, and butchers waiting to take your orders and cut you a slab of meat, but that was totally not the case!
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with possible autism and was found wandering in a street pleads guilty to child endangerment. David Estrada made the plea in 78th District Court today, February 3. His plea deal is for 224 days in jail, which he has already served since his […]
Comments / 1