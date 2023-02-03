ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Does Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Win the Cornhole Championship From ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

By Lauren Anderson
 6 days ago

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation goes on several trips in season 6. One of those trips is to watch Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino compete in the American Cornhole League’s (ACL) SuperHole III. Mike previously won the preliminaries for the ACL’s SuperHole III competition. Find out if he won the championship, which his roommates traveled to see him play in South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUb7s_0kaof6lJ00
Jacob Trzcienski and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino | American Cornhole League

Mike Sorrentino lost to Doug Flutie and Matt Guy in the American Cornhole League’s 2022 competition

Leading up to the SuperHole III event, the American Cornhole League hosted five preliminary tournaments throughout the 2021-2022 season. Twenty-two ACL pro/celebrity duos competed for one of eight bids to the SuperHole III Championships. Among them was Mike “The Situation” and his American Cornhole League pro partner Jacob Trzcienski.

The other celebrity competitors included Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby, Marty Smith, Dawn Staley, Chris Weidman, Jay Cutler, and Ben Rector. Each pairing competed for the title and a prize of $100,000 for the charity of their choice. There was only one winner — Flutie and Matt Guy.

Flutie and Guy previously won the SuperHole II tournament in 2020. Sam Darnold and Matthew Sorrells won the first SuperHole tournament in 2019 (via ACL ).

Mike ‘The Situation’ won the SuperHole III Prelim in Atlantic City, New Jersey

In March 2022, Showbiz Cheat Sheet covered Mike’s win at the SuperHole III Prelim in Atlantic City. “The Situation” and his ACL pro partner took down star NFL lineman Dion Dawkins and Lori Dool in the competition’s finals, which took place at the Showboat casino on Mar. 20.

Sorrentino and Trzcienski earned an automatic invite to compete in the SuperHole III Championship on Ocho Day, which took place on Aug. 5, 2022. “It was such a fun night participating in the second SuperHole II Prelim in my home state!” Mike told Showbiz via email.

“We had a great and friendly competition, but it was amazing to get the W! My supplement line Brotrition was also a sponsor of the event, so it was a great night for BDS. I am looking forward to the championships. We didn’t come this far just to come this far!”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

‘Jersey Shore’ cast travel to Rock Hill, South Carolina and more in season 6

Last year, Mike and his roommates traveled quite a bit to film the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . One of those trips was to South Carolina for his cornhole competition, but that wasn’t the only location the reality stars filmed.

In November 2022, the cast went to New Orleans to see Pauly DelVecchio DJ. Some of the cast also flew out to Hollywood, where they watched Vinny Guadagnino compete in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars .

Watch Mike’s cornhole journey and the rest of the cast’s trips unfold in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airing every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

