Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
6 big dividends this week: Public Storage payout rockets 50%
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest dividend hikes and special dividends that you may have missed on InvestingPro this past week. Sign up for real-time dividend coverage. Public Storage goes big. Over the weekend, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hiked its dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share, or $12...
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
S&P 500 May Be Set for Strong Performance as Technicals Align in 2023
The S&P 500 has formed a golden crossover this year. This bullish formation historically indicates that the index is on its way toward having a positive year. Likewise, bullish sentiment is rising as the share buyback craze grips the markets. The S&P 500 is up +7.7% in the first 22...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity. The crypto market has seen an increase in large transactions. A fresh wallet received $313.1 million Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction. ADA is trading hands at $0.393 after a 2,09% drop in price. The crypto market cap is once...
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures. After encountering resistance, the previous day’s bullish trend yields. Indicators predict that the market’s downward trend will likely continue. During the downturn, the SOL market finds support at $23.02. The Solana (SOL) market has been steadily...
investing.com
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes.
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict. Crypto experts are predicting further downside for Ethereum. TradeSZ believes that $1590 would be the next downside target. Ethereum is currently changing hands at $1,632.77. As the price of Ethereum (ETH) follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps and the bearish regime continues...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs to invest over $1 billion in Europe biomethane venture
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management said on Monday it had launched a biomethane business called Verdalia Bioenergy and aimed to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in Europe over the next four years. Biomethane, a lower carbon alternative to fossil-based natural gas, is produced from...
investing.com
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days. The price of XRP has dropped about 21% over the last month. Among the top 100 BSC whales, XRP is one of the most traded cryptos. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.3993 after a 2.67% drop in price.
investing.com
Goldman reacts positively to Newmont's new $17 billion bid for Newcrest Mining
Investing.com -- Shares of Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM), Australia’s largest gold miner, rallied sharply on Monday after the firm received a $16.9 billion takeover offer from global peer Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), its second such approach in recent months. Newcrest’s shares jumped 10.4% to A$24.790, their highest level in eight months....
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
investing.com
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts
© Reuters Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts. Despite falling over 1% on Friday, the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.6% last week. The event-packed week pushed the benchmark U.S. stock market index to the highest level since August. Tech stocks...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
Comments / 0