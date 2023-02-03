Read full article on original website
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
WBOC
Threat At Snow Hill Middle School Found Non-Credible
SNOW HILL, Md.- A threat made involving the Snow Hill Middle School Wednesday morning was deemed non-credible. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says that a social media threat was made regarding the middle school around 10:30 a.m. No word on specifics of the threat. Students and staff at Snow Hill...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
WBOC
Division of Small Business Awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware Companies
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Wednesday as winners of the sixth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants. Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a company that created an app for parents to track school buses, a beer garden, an apiary, and an electrical company.
WBOC
Late Night Car Fire Spreads to Salisbury Home
SALISBURY, Md. -- A car fire extended to a Salisbury home late Tuesday night. According to the Salisbury Fire Department Facebook page, crews were trying to put out a vehicle fire just before midnight that spread to a home on Poplar Hill Ave. Standby crews from Hebron and Delmar covered...
WBOC
Hotel Coming to Salisbury Parking Lot
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel. "Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub cancelled after uproar
BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County. "Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us." The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom...
Randallstown residents make push to bring more shopping, dining options to Liberty Road corridor
BALTIMORE - Randallstown residents want more variety and options in their neighborhood.Ryan Coleman, President of the Randallstown NAACP, said one of the major issues in the Randallstown community is the disinvestment in the Liberty Road corridor and a lack of variety in stores. "You have an affluent African-American neighborhood that's a food desert," Coleman said.Coleman told WJZ that grocery stores have been leaving the community for years, leaving the people of Randallstown with limited options. "The stores, all they want to give us are the dollar stores, self-storage, the mini marts, the gas stations," Coleman said. "It's really a cause for concern that people do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and grocery items."Coleman is leading an effort to revitalize Liberty Road. He told WJZ that community members have expressed wanting grocery stores, coffee shops, bookstores and dine-in restaurants. "They have been very clear on what they want," Coleman said. "I think the impetus is now on us, on the leaders, to make that happen."
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
WGAL
'Magnet fishing' craze in Baltimore getting people hooked
Magnet fishing is a new craze that's quickly catching on in Baltimore, Md., and helping to clean up the waters of the Inner Harbor. Evan Woodard formed a magnet-fishing group in Baltimore that's growing by the week. He started the group about a month ago after seeing the activity on YouTube.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Food Run Leads To $750K Maryland Lottery Prize For 'Buzzsaw'
A hungry Howard County man got lucky after a Maryland Lottery ticket caught his eye while grabbing some dinner, officials announce.The Elkridge man, going by the nickname "Buzzsaw", had a craving for his local convenience store's chicken box when a "Multi-Match" ticket sparked his interest, accordi…
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
WBOC
Talbot County Man Charged with Arson
EASTON, Md.-A Talbot County man facing arson charges for a Thanksgiving house fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office says Fred Rider III, 41, is accused to intentionally setting his home on fire on November 24th of last year. Investigators say the fire started around 8 p.m. on the 27000 block of Peach Orchard Road in Easton. Over 45 firefighters responded. It took over 30 minutes to control the the fire. The house was completely destroyed according to the Fire Marshal's Office, causing over $800,000 in damages to the structure and personal belongings. Rider's family was displaced due to the fire, and continues to be assisted by family and friends.
