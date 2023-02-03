Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed at central Phoenix gas station
Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl.
Phoenix police identify woman found dead with gunshot wounds in car
Phoenix police have identified the woman who was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. On Saturday, she was identified as 37-year-old Jaclyn Nguyen. Information about what...
Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. If you're wondering what hotel they're staying at when they're not practicing at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe or checking out what metro Phoenix has to offer, we've got you covered. ...
Phoenix firefighter played against Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII
Saguaro cactus featured at downtown Phoenix's Super Bowl Experience goes viral
He calls himself the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" and has done similar stunts in cities around the U.S. Phoenix fire officials provide update on man who scaled Chase building. "This is a stupid, stupid move; this is so dangerous, " said Capt. Todd Keller. "You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger."
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
Teen Girls Missing From Mesa, Arizona Group Home Found Dead In Water Basin
Kamryn Meyers and Sitlalli Avelar reportedly left a group home on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found nearby. Two teenage girls who walked away from their Mesa, Arizona group home in early January have been found dead. Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were both living at a Powerhouse...
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Arizona died Sunday at a lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said. A spokeswoman said the 70-year-old died from apparent natural causes at the Keanakakoi lava viewing overlook. It happened around 11 p.m. He was with his family...
This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country
As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Arizona Is Also The Most Delicious
Arizona is known for its historic restaurants and authentic Mexican cuisine, and Los Olivos Mexican Patio is one of the oldest restaurants in the state. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this family-run restaurant has been serving delicious Sonoran Mexican delicacies for over seventy years. Los Olivos Mexican Patio is...
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country. Reporter Nathan Vickers was live...
On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You want to be part of the Super Bowl action. You know there are parties planned all over the city. But among the real events, fake parties are popping up all over social media. On Your Side found one advertisement promising “People from allll [sic] over...
New technology installed in Glendale to ease Super Bowl traffic
From pool parties to suites that don't exist, know the signs to watch for as the big game approaches. BETMGM's West Fest to kick off in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII. Tim McGraw is headlining BETMGM West Fest at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. ESPN takes over Old Town...
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.
