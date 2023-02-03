ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man shot and killed at central Phoenix gas station

Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. If you're wondering what hotel they're staying at when they're not practicing at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe or checking out what metro Phoenix has to offer, we've got you covered. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter played against Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII

PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country

As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Arizona Is Also The Most Delicious

Arizona is known for its historic restaurants and authentic Mexican cuisine, and Los Olivos Mexican Patio is one of the oldest restaurants in the state. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this family-run restaurant has been serving delicious Sonoran Mexican delicacies for over seventy years. Los Olivos Mexican Patio is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country. Reporter Nathan Vickers was live...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZFamily

On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You want to be part of the Super Bowl action. You know there are parties planned all over the city. But among the real events, fake parties are popping up all over social media. On Your Side found one advertisement promising “People from allll [sic] over...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New technology installed in Glendale to ease Super Bowl traffic

From pool parties to suites that don't exist, know the signs to watch for as the big game approaches. BETMGM's West Fest to kick off in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII. Tim McGraw is headlining BETMGM West Fest at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. ESPN takes over Old Town...
GLENDALE, AZ

