Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
KMOV
St. Louis local who helped start MTV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A familiar face from the music world is now making his home in St. Louis. For those who remember the launch of MTV, Alan Hunter was one of the five original VJs. News 4′s Paige Hulsey recently caught up with him as he settles into...
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
KMOV
From grief to advocacy, one family’s fight for awareness of postpartum disorders
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Polly and Frank Fick recall the joy of finding out they were going to be grandparents, and then just three months after their granddaughter was born they lived through the tragedy of losing their daughter, her husband and 3-month-old Taylor Rose. “I just didn’t want...
KMOV
Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer. More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.
KMOV
Dred Scott Heritage Foundation highlights local history, fight for freedom
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Stories like that of Dred and Harriet Scott and their 11-year fight for freedom will be highlighted at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. A multimillion-dollar renovation is currently underway at the historic location. Many names played a role in Dred Scott’s story. His legacy...
KMOV
Cardinals to hold open Interviews for ushers & event attendants
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you want to be part of St. Louis Cardinals baseball in 2023 and get paid for it here is your opportunity. The St. Louis Cardinals will be holding open interviews for Usher and Event Attendant gameday job positions at Busch Stadium on Saturday, February 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KMOV
Community Wellness Project honored by Mayor Jones
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Community Wellness Project is being honored for its work to bring awareness to health and wellness. The Community Wellness Project is a Black-led organization that works to address health disparities in the community. The non-profit provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.
KMOV
How you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can show your sweetheart how much you love them this Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style pizza. From February 7- February 14, Imo’s is offering two heart-shaped pizzas for $16.99 each. The pizza is part of the restaurant’s Great Tastes of St. Louis deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza, 12 provel bites, six toasted ravioli and four Cinnimos; it is also part of the Square Meal Deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza and 16 toasted ravioli. Both deals will be offered at $26.99.
KMOV
Saint Louis Zoo swaps lowland gorillas with Brookfield Zoo to help save species
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo has swapped lowland gorillas with Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo to help save the critically endangered species. The Saint Louis Zoo gave the Brookfield Zoo 26-year-old Jontu in exchange for 7-year-old Zachary. The elder gorilla was moved to Chicago based on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for western lowland gorillas.
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
KMOV
Red Cross worker shortage cancels St. Louis blood drive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blood drive scheduled for today through the St. Louis Comptroller’s office was canceled. It wasn’t a shortage of donors, it was a lack of Red Cross workers. The Red Cross has a hiring event coming up Thursday. It is at the Hazelwood...
KMOV
Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives. The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.
KMOV
Racist message found at Eureka High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Rockwood School District is responding to a racist message found at Eureka High School. The superintendent said a video was posted on social media Thursday showing two bathroom stall doors marked as “white” and “colored.”. In a note sent to parents,...
KMOV
‘It’s an addiction’: Parents, teens navigate self-esteem, safety of social media
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The Parkway School District hosted a national speaker Monday night, helping parents better monitor their children’s social media usage, as teens turn to popular apps to communicate and share photos of their lives. The event features a conversation with Erin Walsh of the Spark and...
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
KMOV
Man sentenced for killing of woman, her 8-year-old daughter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man has received two life sentences for killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in South City in 2021. Prishun McClain was sentenced on Wednesday. He killed Terri Bankhead, 27 and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards on August 11, 2021. McClain lived in the same apartment building as Bankhead and Edwards, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in North City. Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and shot inside their apartment.
KMOV
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
KMOV
Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district. On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting. “Parents are upset. We were taught...
KMOV
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty supply store. According to charging documents, Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for a suspected robbery of Parker Beauty supply store. Hamilton was allegedly inside the store and upon...
Comments / 0