ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Crews contain 3-alarm fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbjWf_0kaoeLxA00

PIX Now 09:29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGHn2_0kaoeLxA00
oakland-hills-fire ofd photo

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire that grew to three alarms and threatened at least three homes in the Oakland Hills was contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.

At a briefing, Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said they first received a call of a fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive at 4:17 p.m. A second alarm was declared at 4:23 p.m. and at 4:26 p.m., a third alarm was called.

Freeman said the fire took place in a high fire severity zone.

"The initial incident commander made the right call in elevating our response," the chief said.

Firefighters from Station 24, which was less than a mile from the scene, responded quickly.

"Their quick response and the efforts of our firefighters to where we did not have more losses than we had," Freeman said.

According to Freeman, the fire happened in the rear of a property and spread to the adjacent two properties.

During the fire, smoke was visible over much of Oakland, with pictures and reports of the smoke posted to social media.

During the fire, crews evacuated residents and rescued one of the resident's pets. No injuries were reported.

According to Freeman, the fire was deemed accidental.

The chief said as of Thursday evening about 50 firefighters remained on scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Recent storms take toll on trees in San Francisco city parks

SAN FRANCISCO – The cleanup continues from the January storms, especially for San Francisco city parks, which saw their worst round of tree damage in about 15 years.Removing all the fallen trees is going to take a while, maybe months. But the bigger job is replacing them all."My urban forester and I think that Stern Grove got hit the hardest," said Denny Kern, Director of Operations for San Francisco Rec & Parks. "But again, it's a eucalyptus grove﻿."In Stern Grove, it was the eucalyptus that came crashing down from the waterlogged hillsides, just a slice of the damage suffered across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
PLEASANTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality

Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom announces rewards in unsolved murders in Bay Area, Central Valley, Butte County

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced rewards Monday in four unsolved murders involving six victims in San Pablo, Fresno, Visalia, and unincorporated Butte County.Four $50,000 rewards were offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the four cases in 2014, 2020 and 2021, one of which involved a triple murder outside of a high school. In a press statement, the governor's office said California law allows the governor to offer rewards for certain unsolved crimes upon a recommendation from law enforcement when investigators have exhausted all leads.The rewards involve the following cases:Butte County: On September 3, 2014, 25-year-old Mark...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting

Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million

The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 teens arrested in connection with Castro Valley armed robbery spree

CASTRO VALLEY -- East Bay authorities on Monday confirmed the arrests of five teen suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies in Castro Valley over the weekend.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, during the past weekend, deputies responded to armed robberies reported in three separate areas in Castro Valley: the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street, and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. The Alameda County Sheriff said victims walking in the referenced areas called sheriff's dispatch they were held at gunpoint with the weapon concealed in a jacket. The victims said the suspects...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay

OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy