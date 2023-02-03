ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

FIA Taking Applications for Two New F1 Teams

By Aaron Cole
The Drive
The Drive
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5PnO_0kaoeJBi00 Getty

Wanted : Two potentially new Formula 1 teams interested in competing in 2025 or beyond.

Qualifications : Must have deep pockets, with mostly unfettered access to unlimited money with no promise of meaningful return for up to five years. Cargo planes and hospitality accommodations are a must. Preferred candidates will be familiar with Western European languages and/or cultural freeze-outs. Americans may be considered with the right qualifications and a bunch of money. Deference to others despite being in a competitive field with 10 other teams isn’t a requisite but heavily encouraged.

The FIA announced Wednesday it would now accept applications for new teams to compete in Formula 1, weeks after Andretti-Cadillac announced its intention to compete, which was met with a tepid response. The FIA’s letter says that interested teams with “serious intent” could apply in a considerably tight timeframe: applications are now open and will close by April 30. The FIA would decide on new teams by June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd5IX_0kaoeJBi00
Audi

It’s not clear if the news is an open door for Andretti to make good on its claims to race or the most passive-aggressive way of looking around the room for other interested parties. So far, Andretti, Audi , Porsche , and others have expressed interest in hopping into the world’s richest form of auto racing, with Andretti and Audi at least announcing publicly how they plan on taking up more slots on the grid in 2025 and beyond. (In theory, Audi’s bid to take over Sauber/Alfa Romeo shouldn’t be a “new” team, but the FIA’s interpretations of its own rules and statements have been far more surprising recently than most of the F1 races have been.)

Andretti’s intention to join the field soon was met with a relative lack of enthusiasm from the rest of the field. F1 stalwarts like Mercedes and Red Bull have at least intimated that they wouldn’t be too jazzed about sharing revenue with start-up teams they deem won’t be competitive and could siphon money away from other teams in revenue sharing. That’s led some ( including those on The Drive ’s staff ) to ask aloud if it’s an Andretti thing, a money thing, or an American thing. Nonetheless, Andretti and partner GM have announced their intention to continue down the road of building a team.

The FIA said it would only accept two new teams to the grid, and it’s unclear who’ll make the cut. Interested applicants must script a $300,000 check to cover the cost of the FIA investigating how serious they are about reading the rule book and spending zillions more to race cars. Then there’s the issue of the winning applicants backfilling any lost revenue for other teams while they’re racing cars that will cost a fortune. That check will need to be $200 million. Remember: We said deep pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2FqJ_0kaoeJBi00

We’ll know more about the new teams in June, but it’s anyone’s guess why someone would apply to race in 2025 when a significant rules change is in the books for 2026. One season of racing in an old-spec car seems like a bad investment to me, but I’m not in charge of anyone’s race team.

Out of the interested parties to raise their hands so far, only two will get grid spots. Here’s a revenue-generating idea for those interested in applying to be part of F1. Start filming a reality series now and call it “Survive to Drive.” I’d tune in.

Interested applicants can apply here. No in-person applications will be accepted, but if you do, please send pics:

f1_team-call_for_expressions_of_interest_-_02.02.2023

Got a tip? Send it in to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ferrari Announces Four New Models Will Debut In 2023

Financial results are typically boring to read, but when you're Ferrari, you do your best to spice up the press release. One bullet point that caught our attention is news about Maranello's plans to introduce no fewer than four new models. Although customer deliveries of the Purosangue have yet to start, the high-performance SUV is not among those novelties since the practical Prancing Horse was introduced in 2022.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
CarBuzz.com

The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023

We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
insideevs.com

Mazda's USA CEO Says Longer-Range EVs Aren't Sustainable

Mazda has been arguably late to the EV game and its MX-30 has less driving range than essentially all other electric cars available today. This may come as no surprise after you learn that the president and CEO of Mazda USA Jeffrey Guyton doesn't believe longer-range EVs have a viable place in the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy