Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
I was obsessed with my Tesla but Elon Musk convinced me I'd rather drive an electric Mercedes-Benz
Christine Orita got her first Tesla in 2013. Elon Musk's conservative views and promises about self-driving tech pushed her to ditch the brand.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
I’m a mechanic – six cars’ expenses ruined my customers’ lives and one driver even destroyed his marriage
DAVID Long is an auto mechanic who has seen car repair bills ruin several of his customers’ lives. Fortunately, David made a video highlighting how these car owners incurred their high service expenses so you can avoid making the same mistakes. 2007 GMC Acadia. Long stated that he believes...
Carscoops
Even With Only 5-Cylinders Working, Tuned R34 GT-R Destroys New Corvette Z06 And NISMO R35
If you’ve never heard a person lose a drag race but experience glee at the same time stay tuned because that’s exactly what happens in this video. The folks from Throttle House got a hold of some very special sports cars and took them out to Willow Springs Raceway for a very special drag race. Here’s what happens when America’s sports car takes on two generations of the Godzilla.
A Porsche dealership in China accidentally priced a car at an 88% discount and hundreds of people rushed to put deposits down
A Porsche dealership in Yinchuan, China, listed a Panamera for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, Bloomberg reported.
Lamborghini Says Goodbye to Its V12 With One-Off Autentica Roadster and Invencible Coupe Models
The days of Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese factory pumping out solely gasoline-powered V12s are over. The post Lamborghini Says Goodbye to Its V12 With One-Off Autentica Roadster and Invencible Coupe Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Third Generation Honda Ridgeline Could Finally Make It Popular
The Honda Ridgeline has been around for years. Is it time for Honda to introduce the third generation? The post The Third Generation Honda Ridgeline Could Finally Make It Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World
The Ram Revolution is going to revolutionize full-size trucks for Ram. Here's why it'll shock the world. The post 5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Incredibly rare Lamborghini hidden away in a garage for decades is finally discovered – and now it’s sold for a fortune
A STUNNING Lamborghini that was gathering dust in a millionaire's château has sold for a fortune. Considered to be the 'first modern supercar', the 1975 Countach LP400 'Perisopio' is one of only 150 built. Purchased by a millionaire in 1983, the car was sequestered in a millionaire's luxury château...
