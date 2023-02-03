Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. HELENA NORTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for West Central Tangipahoa and northeast St. Helena Parishes as well as southeastern Amite and southern Pike counties.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and significant wind damage. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. HELENA AND WEST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 527 PM CST, a squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and straight line wind damage was located over Montpelier, or 7 miles west of Amite, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Helena and west central Tangipahoa Parishes. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 51 and 55. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA AND NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES SOUTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 520 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greensburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Kentwood, Osyka, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 56 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, Acadia, northwestern Vermilion and south central St. Landry Parishes through 645 PM CST At 617 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Iota to Mermentau to near Klondike. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Lake Arthur, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Klondike, Evangeline, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Maxie, Mire, Egan, Branch, Richard, Lyons Point and Estherwood. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 68 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Vermilion; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 32 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES CALCASIEU CAMERON EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTISTST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
