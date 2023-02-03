Effective: 2023-02-08 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and significant wind damage. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. HELENA AND WEST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 527 PM CST, a squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and straight line wind damage was located over Montpelier, or 7 miles west of Amite, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Helena and west central Tangipahoa Parishes. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 51 and 55. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO