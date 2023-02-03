Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Mississippi. Target Area: Madison; Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Rankin and southeastern Madison Counties through 545 PM CST At 454 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Madison, Ridgeland, Canton, Farmhaven, Gluckstadt, Sharon and Way. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO