Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Mississippi. Target Area: Madison; Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Rankin and southeastern Madison Counties through 545 PM CST At 454 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Madison, Ridgeland, Canton, Farmhaven, Gluckstadt, Sharon and Way. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tallahatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tallahatchie County through 600 PM CST At 531 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Minter City, or 16 miles north of Greenwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunnyside, Paynes, Glendora, Distall, Leverett, Whitehead, Swan Lake, Cascilla, Mikoma, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Grenada, Leflore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for north central Mississippi. Target Area: Grenada; Leflore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grenada and northern Leflore Counties through 600 PM CST At 526 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sunnyside, or 14 miles east of Ruleville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunnyside, Money and Minter City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Bolivar, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Issaquena; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
