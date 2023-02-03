Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for north central Mississippi. Target Area: Grenada; Leflore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grenada and northern Leflore Counties through 600 PM CST At 526 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sunnyside, or 14 miles east of Ruleville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunnyside, Money and Minter City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GRENADA COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO