Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Attala; Carroll; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Pearl River; Pike; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Walthall; Warren; Wilkinson; Yazoo TORNADO WATCH 32 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE ATTALA CARROLL CLAIBORNE COPIAH COVINGTON FORREST FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS JASPER JEFFERSON JEFFERSON DAVIS JONES LAMAR LAWRENCE LEAKE LEFLORE LINCOLN MADISON MARION MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON PEARL RIVER PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH WALTHALL WARREN WILKINSON YAZOO
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bolivar, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Issaquena; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Grenada, Leflore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for north central Mississippi. Target Area: Grenada; Leflore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grenada and northern Leflore Counties through 600 PM CST At 526 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sunnyside, or 14 miles east of Ruleville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunnyside, Money and Minter City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tallahatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tallahatchie County through 600 PM CST At 531 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Minter City, or 16 miles north of Greenwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunnyside, Paynes, Glendora, Distall, Leverett, Whitehead, Swan Lake, Cascilla, Mikoma, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0