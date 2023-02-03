Effective: 2023-02-08 17:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES At 507 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crowville, or near Winnsboro, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bakers around 525 PM CST. Delhi and Holly Ridge around 530 PM CST. Waverly and Tendal around 535 PM CST. Warden around 540 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO