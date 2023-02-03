Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES At 507 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crowville, or near Winnsboro, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bakers around 525 PM CST. Delhi and Holly Ridge around 530 PM CST. Waverly and Tendal around 535 PM CST. Warden around 540 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northwestern Lawrence County in south central Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 500 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summit, or 7 miles north of Mccomb, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookhaven, Enterprise, Sontag, Bogue Chitto and East Lincoln. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Mississippi. Target Area: Madison; Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Rankin and southeastern Madison Counties through 545 PM CST At 454 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Madison, Ridgeland, Canton, Farmhaven, Gluckstadt, Sharon and Way. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 516 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Enterprise, or near Brookhaven, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brookhaven, Enterprise, Sontag, Bogue Chitto and East Lincoln. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES At 507 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crowville, or near Winnsboro, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bakers around 525 PM CST. Delhi and Holly Ridge around 530 PM CST. Waverly and Tendal around 535 PM CST. Warden around 540 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bolivar, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Issaquena; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
Comments / 0