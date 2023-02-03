Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Panola, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Panola; Tallahatchie; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Yalobusha, northeastern Tallahatchie and southeastern Panola Counties through 630 PM CST At 600 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charleston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Batesville, Water Valley, Charleston, George Payne State Park, Pope, Enid, Paynes, Scobey, Oakland, Courtland, Shuford, Cascilla, Tippo, Tillatoba, Leverett, Effie, Eureka Springs and Rosebloom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA AND NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES SOUTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 520 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greensburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Kentwood, Osyka, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 56 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for central and eastern Arkansas. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Prairie, northeastern Lonoke and southeastern White Counties through 515 PM CST At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thurman, or 12 miles northeast of Lonoke, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Des Arc... Thurman Pryor... Griffithville Sand Hill... Jasmine Hayley... Butlerville Hickory Plains... Woodlawn MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Independence; Stone FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Pope and White. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence, Stone and Van Buren. In western Arkansas, Johnson. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabot, Searcy, Batesville, Heber Springs, Mountain View, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Beebe, Vilonia, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Newark, Greers Ferry, Quitman, Higginson, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Cushman and Damascus.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 630 PM CST. * At 556 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pollard, or near Rector, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Malden, Piggott, Campbell, Rector, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Clarkton, Holcomb, St. Francis, Pollard, Greenway, Glennonville, Saint Francis, Crockett, Pratt, Rhyne, Carryville, Valley Ridge, Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park, Baird and McGuires. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Johnson, Pope, Van Buren, White by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Faulkner; Johnson; Pope; Van Buren; White FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Pope and White. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence, Stone and Van Buren. In western Arkansas, Johnson. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabot, Searcy, Batesville, Heber Springs, Mountain View, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Beebe, Vilonia, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Newark, Greers Ferry, Quitman, Higginson, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Cushman and Damascus.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi * Until 630 PM CST. * At 542 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roseland, or near Greensburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mccomb, Magnolia, Kentwood, Osyka, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 50 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Greene County through 700 PM CST At 615 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walcott, or near Crowleys Ridge State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Paragould, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Lafe, Evening Star, Walcott, Beech Grove, Stonewall, Cotton Belt, Stanford, Gainesville, Halliday, Light, Walnut Corner, Finch, Lorado, Faulknerville, Noxburn and Crowley`s Ridge State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Bolivar, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Issaquena; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
Tornado Warning issued for Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and significant wind damage. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. Helena; Tangipahoa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. HELENA...NORTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND WEST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 516 PM CST, a squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and straight line wind damage was located along a line extending from near Greensburg to near Montpelier, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Amite and Amite City around 540 PM CST. Roseland around 545 PM CST. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 46 and 55. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, Acadia, northwestern Vermilion and south central St. Landry Parishes through 645 PM CST At 617 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Iota to Mermentau to near Klondike. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Lake Arthur, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Klondike, Evangeline, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Maxie, Mire, Egan, Branch, Richard, Lyons Point and Estherwood. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 68 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Vermilion; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 32 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES CALCASIEU CAMERON EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTISTST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
