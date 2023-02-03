Effective: 2023-02-08 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunklin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 630 PM CST. * At 556 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pollard, or near Rector, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Malden, Piggott, Campbell, Rector, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Clarkton, Holcomb, St. Francis, Pollard, Greenway, Glennonville, Saint Francis, Crockett, Pratt, Rhyne, Carryville, Valley Ridge, Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park, Baird and McGuires. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO