Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunklin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 630 PM CST. * At 556 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pollard, or near Rector, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Malden, Piggott, Campbell, Rector, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Clarkton, Holcomb, St. Francis, Pollard, Greenway, Glennonville, Saint Francis, Crockett, Pratt, Rhyne, Carryville, Valley Ridge, Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park, Baird and McGuires. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Greene County through 700 PM CST At 615 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walcott, or near Crowleys Ridge State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Paragould, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Lafe, Evening Star, Walcott, Beech Grove, Stonewall, Cotton Belt, Stanford, Gainesville, Halliday, Light, Walnut Corner, Finch, Lorado, Faulknerville, Noxburn and Crowley`s Ridge State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
