What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Delicious Snacks and a STRONG Cocktail
It’s been quite the week for Disney news. We learned that DAILY housekeeping is coming back to Disney World resorts, got a look at the newly remodeled rooms coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and watched as Encanto won three Grammys! But today, we’re headed to Animal Kingdom to show you everything new that happened this week. Let’s take a look.
Haunted Mansion Is Having a ROUGH Day in Disney World
Magic Kingdom is home to tons of classic rides that are big bucket list items for many. Unfortunately, sometimes these rides have unexpected difficulties that could throw off your day in the parks! Today, we noticed one of our favorite rides was down when we got a notice in the My Disney Experience app.
Why April 2nd Is Such a Big Deal in Disney World
April is a month full of change in Disney World. TRON Lightcycle / Run is opening, the 50th Anniversary celebrations will have just finished, and Rodeo Roundup BBQ will be welcoming diners. In addition to this, we are saying goodbye to two nighttime spectaculars. But, the replacements might just be...
Do YOU Qualify To Get Disney’s New Collectible?
Calling all D23 Gold Members, we have some good news for you!. the company’s 100th anniversary celebration has just started. But this piece of Disney100 merch has a story behind it that is just as cute as the piece itself!. To appreciate this new item, let’s go back to...
Traveling to Magic Kingdom Is About to Get HARDER
One of the best things about splurging for one of the resorts along the Monorail line is their proximity to Magic Kingdom. Not only can you get to the park quickly, but usually you have a variety of transportation options that leaves you split for choice! Unfortunately, one of the most convenient options will be going away for a while.
DFB Video: BIG Disney World News You Missed
Disney World WILL NOT CHILL lately. There have been SO many big announcements and changes in the past couple of months — and it’s hard to keep track of them all!. But we’re rounding up every major Disney World news drop for you today, here on DFB Guide.
How Will Disney World HIDE EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ Attraction? We Know the Answer
Who’s ready to check in on one of Disney World’s BIGGEST projects?!. We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely ready to walk through the middle of EPCOT again! The park has been covered in construction walls for the past few years while it undergoes a major transformation, but now we’re seeing some big progress with the projects. Let’s take a look at Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana!
Target Has NEW Disney Merchandise!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The first set of dolls from this collection was released in stores in the fall of 2021, but now there’s a new set of dolls to add to your shelves. The Disney ily 4ever Fashion Dolls were released online earlier this year, and now you can grab them at Target!
The ULTIMATE Guide To Disney Mugs!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. They’re the perfect gifts, perfect pencil holders, perfect desk decor, and perfect vessel for your morning cup of coffee! You can always use just one more mug. Okay,...
5 Disney World Hotel Problems No One Is Talking About
Some guests feel like staying at a Disney resort is the better choice when on vacation at Disney World. It is true there is a lot that you receive when staying on-property that you can’t get anywhere else. But we found that besides the price difference, there aren’t a...
You Can Get NEW Disney Mugs Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you love LOVE, especially Disney couples love, you’re going to want to see this new Disney merchandise!. Disney just released new mugs that might be the perfect...
What’s New at Hollywood Studios: You Can Meet FIVE Rare Characters!
With this month being both Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, we’ve seen lots of new snacks all throughout the resort. But that’s not all that’s new in this popular park — come with us to see all the news from this past week!. Hollywood...
When It’s WORTH IT To Buy Genie+, JUST For the Ride Photos
After the dissolution of FastPass+ many guests swore they would never use Genie+. What if we told you there was one reason why you should splurge on the service?. You might be familiar with Genie+ and know it as the newest iteration of Disney’s FastPass system. Those that pay the daily fee for Genie+ can bypass the regular standby line for an attraction and instead return at a specific time to stand in a shorter Lightning Lane. Besides not being free, another complaint guests have about Genie+ is the confusion around when you can select reservations, how many you can hold at once, and just how it works in general! (We have a handy dandy guide to help you navigate it, btw.) So if it’s just a glorified FastPass, why should you spend your money on it?
What’s New at EPCOT: Marvel Home Decor
No Disney trip is complete without a trip to EPCOT!. Between rides lik Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and seasonal festivals beginning every few months, it has proven to be a very exciting place to be! It seems that changes are constantly being made lately — and we’re keeping track of all of them.
Can YOU Name Every Character on the New Disney Loungefly Bags?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney just released a new Loungefly bag we think you’ll go WILD about. The latest Loungefly mini-backpack to release online might be one of the cutest patterns we’ve...
New Disney DEALS and DISCOUNTS for Your Next Vacation!
There are some great travel times coming up at Disney World, Disneyland, and beyond! The EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival is coming soon, the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong for a bit longer, and springtime is coming soon!. This means today is the perfect time to plan your...
3 FREE Disney Figment Wallpapers for Your Phone!
Disney just dropped a few freebies featuring our colorful pal, Figment!. EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts is already in full swing, with guests sampling creative food and drink marketplaces, celebrating the return of the iconic Figment Popcorn Buckets, and solidifying their place in art history with a few creative pop-up photo art stops! So how can you get in on the fun from home?
New DISCOUNT Announced for Disney’s Aulani Resort
Have you ever visited Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i?. While Aulani doesn’t have a theme park close by, its spa-like amenities and atmosphere are what most people travel here for. We’ve seen plenty of special discounts for this resort in the past, but now U.S. Military members can save BIG on their next vacation.
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Picture it: You’ve just arrived at your Disney World hotel and your stomach starts to grumble…a LOT. You didn’t realize just how hungry you were until this very moment. And suddenly, you are just a few minutes away from reaching dangerously HANGRY levels. What do you do?!
Disney World in September: Tips and Info
“Do you remember… what Disney World’s like in SEPTEMBER?“ No? You’ve never been to Walt Disney World in September, you say, or perhaps it’s been a while?. Well, we’re here to help! After all, we’re in Disney World every single day, so we can keep you up to speed on what you can expect — including special events, crowd levels, weather considerations, and more — from a Disney World vacation in early autumn. Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to Disney World in September!
