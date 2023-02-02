Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Traveling to Magic Kingdom Is About to Get HARDER
One of the best things about splurging for one of the resorts along the Monorail line is their proximity to Magic Kingdom. Not only can you get to the park quickly, but usually you have a variety of transportation options that leaves you split for choice! Unfortunately, one of the most convenient options will be going away for a while.
New DISCOUNT Announced for Disney’s Aulani Resort
Have you ever visited Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i?. While Aulani doesn’t have a theme park close by, its spa-like amenities and atmosphere are what most people travel here for. We’ve seen plenty of special discounts for this resort in the past, but now U.S. Military members can save BIG on their next vacation.
HURRY! There’s a HUGE Sale on the 50th Anniversary Vans Collection in Disney World
Who doesn’t love saving money on Disney merchandise?. We’re no strangers to Disney sales that appear and disappear just as quickly, and we also know there’s SO much merchandise to check out at any given time. We do our best to keep up with all the new merchandise, but also keep an eye out for sales so you can save some cash. If you’re in Magic Kingdom soon, don’t forget to check out this sale that’s hidden away!
NEWS! MAJOR HOTEL CHANGE Announced for Disney World
It’s here, folks. The day we have been waiting for. It’s been a long time coming, but the wait has only made the return all the more sweet!. Okay, so maybe we’re being a bit dramatic. But we’re still excited to say that daily housekeeping is coming back to ALL Disney World hotels!
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
The FREE Way To Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary from Home
Disney is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of the company and now you can celebrate from home!. We have already seen the rollout of the Disney100 merchandise in the Disney Parks and online, but here is something completely FREE for you to celebrate with! Disney has rolled out 5 new wallpapers for your phone or video call background.
Every Disney World Ride Closure in 2023
Disney is such a magical place for so many reasons — the views, the nostalgia, and of course, the food! However, for many of us, the most exciting part of Disney — like any other theme park — are the rides and attractions!. Lots of new and...
When It’s WORTH IT To Buy Genie+, JUST For the Ride Photos
After the dissolution of FastPass+ many guests swore they would never use Genie+. What if we told you there was one reason why you should splurge on the service?. You might be familiar with Genie+ and know it as the newest iteration of Disney’s FastPass system. Those that pay the daily fee for Genie+ can bypass the regular standby line for an attraction and instead return at a specific time to stand in a shorter Lightning Lane. Besides not being free, another complaint guests have about Genie+ is the confusion around when you can select reservations, how many you can hold at once, and just how it works in general! (We have a handy dandy guide to help you navigate it, btw.) So if it’s just a glorified FastPass, why should you spend your money on it?
A Word of WARNING If You Plan to Travel This Summer
If you travel (and if you travel to Disney World), you probably fly to get to where you’re going. Of course, flying brings with it some challenges, particularly the chance of a flight getting delayed or canceled. The biggest challenge, though, is paying for that airfare. Although you can occasionally score some good deals and discounts, there are still two times in 2023 when it’s probably going to be MORE expensive to fly.
Better Seats Will Cost MORE Soon at AMC Movie Theaters
Buying tickets to the movie theater could cost you MORE soon…but there also might be some new options for cheaper tickets, too. AMC Theaters are introducing a new ticket system, which has different seats in the theater priced higher or lower depending on location. The system is set to roll out this week, and it might impact your next night out at the theater!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Delicious Snacks and a STRONG Cocktail
It’s been quite the week for Disney news. We learned that DAILY housekeeping is coming back to Disney World resorts, got a look at the newly remodeled rooms coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and watched as Encanto won three Grammys! But today, we’re headed to Animal Kingdom to show you everything new that happened this week. Let’s take a look.
Why You Might See SMOKE and FIRE Near the Orlando Airport This Week
If you see smoke and FIRE (yes, actual FIRE) at the Orlando International Airport, don’t panic!. We’ve shared all kinds of updates about the airport recently, including how one change could make your next trip less stressful, 2 new things that could be arriving there in the future, and new non-stop routes that have been added there. But now we’ve got another important update!
Why April 2nd Is Such a Big Deal in Disney World
April is a month full of change in Disney World. TRON Lightcycle / Run is opening, the 50th Anniversary celebrations will have just finished, and Rodeo Roundup BBQ will be welcoming diners. In addition to this, we are saying goodbye to two nighttime spectaculars. But, the replacements might just be...
DFB Video: BIG Disney World News You Missed
Disney World WILL NOT CHILL lately. There have been SO many big announcements and changes in the past couple of months — and it’s hard to keep track of them all!. But we’re rounding up every major Disney World news drop for you today, here on DFB Guide.
Why You’ll Want to Book a 2024 Disney Cruise
There’s just SO much to do on a Disney Cruise. You can meet a ton of characters, eat some AMAZING food, explore themed settings, take fun excursions, eat MORE amazing food (yes, we’re all about the food), and more. Some special events also take place aboard ships, and two of these events will be returning for 2024 cruises!
3 Important Updates From Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney World is — and almost always will be — under construction, but Walt Disney wanted that for his parks, so we wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re getting ready to see a new ride open, we’re excited about a new restaurant coming soon, and we’re keeping an eye on the Disney Vacation Club Villas, as well as other construction, at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. So let’s see what things look like over there now.
3 FREE Disney Figment Wallpapers for Your Phone!
Disney just dropped a few freebies featuring our colorful pal, Figment!. EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts is already in full swing, with guests sampling creative food and drink marketplaces, celebrating the return of the iconic Figment Popcorn Buckets, and solidifying their place in art history with a few creative pop-up photo art stops! So how can you get in on the fun from home?
Why a Random Date in April Will be CRITICAL to the Walt Disney Company
A critical date is approaching for the Walt Disney Company. For quite some time, Disney has been in a battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz (and Trian Partners). One reporter even called it the “fight for the future of Disney.” Peltz has launched his proxy battle and is encouraging shareholders to vote “withhold” on another board nominee and “for” Peltz, giving him a seat on Disney’s Board of Directors. Disney has made it clear that they do NOT support Peltz’s bid for a seat on the Board. But just when will we know how this battle will end? Well, we’ve got an update!
One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399
We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
PRICE INCREASE Hits an Iconic Snack in Disney World
Some Disney snacks are just iconic. But if you ask us, one stands out among the rest — the Dole Whip! There’s nothing quite like cooling down on a hot park day with a refreshingly delicious Dole Whip. But we have a word of warning if your Disney World trip isn’t complete without this classic treat — some of them will now cost you more!
