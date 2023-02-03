Read full article on original website
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Car crash in Barbour Co. kills two after car hits deer
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.
Ashford taking bids to replace city security cameras
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Ashford is taking sealed bids for security cameras to be installed and replaced at locations all across the city. According to the City of Ashford, the bids are for work to replace all of the current cameras and the NVR camera system (6TB hard drive for NVR) at seven sites.
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
Enterprise wants feedback for the future of downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is wanting community feedback regarding the future of the city’s downtown district in a new survey. The Downtown Overlay District survey, created by the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors and the Main Street Enterprise Design and Economic Vitality Committees, will be used to make a proposal for the Enterprise City Council.
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
Rivals to meet in Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament championship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Regular season area champions Houston Academy hosted area foes Ashford, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian for the semifinals of the Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament. In game one Providence Christian defeated Ashford 74-60. In game two Houston Academy took down Northside Methodist 64-44.
Five Dothan High School athletes sign to compete in college
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Five Dothan High Wolves signed to take their athletic and academic careers to the next level on Tuesday. First to put pen to paper, Ethan Johnston is off to Enterprise State to join the cross country and track program. Johnston broke his right leg in...
