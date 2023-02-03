ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

#8 Maryland on the rise in Frese's 21st season

When Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese thinks about her roster from last April, she can't believe where her team is today. Frese went through one of her most dramatic roster turnovers due to graduation and the transfer portal. Fast forward to now, Frese has another top ten team that is trending upward as we approach March.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Miller Named to Naismith Midseason List

Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the 2023 Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team Tuesday. Miller is leading the Terrapins with 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She's third in the Big Ten and 25th in the nation in scoring average per game. The two-time...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
For now, no changes for Maryland MBB @ Michigan State tomorrow

For now, there are no changes for the Maryland men's basketball game at Michigan State tomorrow night. The Terrapins are in East Lansing now, all confirmed by a team spokesperson. Maryland's last opponent, Minnesota, is currently shutdown due to COVID issues. Minnesota's game against Illinois tomorrow has been postponed. Maryland...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Spring feel for Baltimore through the end of the week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. February 8 — Spring feel takes over Baltimore through the end of the week. Wednesday ends up mostly sunny and very mild with highs nearing 60 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers Thursday and Friday as a storm passes by the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report

A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Improve your cardiovascular health

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — February is Heart Health Month. Having a healthy heart can lead to a healthy life. National Lead Trainer for Planet Fitness Teddy Savage share ways to improve our cardiovascular endurance.
BALTIMORE, MD
Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Football Fiesta at Chicken and Whiskey

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're getting ready for Super Bowl LVII here in studio. The big game happening this Sunday. If you're looking for somewhere to watch the game, head over to Chicken and Whiskey for a Football Fiesta!. Ivania Montencious shares some of what we can expect. La Comadre...
BALTIMORE, MD
Md. woman, Fla. man conspired to 'completely destroy this whole city,' say feds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal authorities arrested a woman from Maryland, and a man from Florida, accused of targeting BGE electrical substations for attacks.. Charges have been filed against Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida. "The accused were not just talking but taking steps...
ORLANDO, FL
Baltimore company recalling ready-to-eat foods over listeria concerns, says FDA

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023, because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
SA Bates: If a juvenile commits a crime, 'they must be held accountable'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Holding kids accountable for their actions while recognizing the need to understand the juvenile’s culpability is something Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he’s working through to strike the balance for public safety. During an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, discussing a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
BALTIMORE, MD

