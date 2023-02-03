Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
#8 Maryland on the rise in Frese's 21st season
When Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese thinks about her roster from last April, she can't believe where her team is today. Frese went through one of her most dramatic roster turnovers due to graduation and the transfer portal. Fast forward to now, Frese has another top ten team that is trending upward as we approach March.
foxbaltimore.com
Miller Named to Naismith Midseason List
Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the 2023 Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team Tuesday. Miller is leading the Terrapins with 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She's third in the Big Ten and 25th in the nation in scoring average per game. The two-time...
foxbaltimore.com
For now, no changes for Maryland MBB @ Michigan State tomorrow
For now, there are no changes for the Maryland men's basketball game at Michigan State tomorrow night. The Terrapins are in East Lansing now, all confirmed by a team spokesperson. Maryland's last opponent, Minnesota, is currently shutdown due to COVID issues. Minnesota's game against Illinois tomorrow has been postponed. Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Spring feel for Baltimore through the end of the week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. February 8 — Spring feel takes over Baltimore through the end of the week. Wednesday ends up mostly sunny and very mild with highs nearing 60 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers Thursday and Friday as a storm passes by the...
foxbaltimore.com
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report
A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News questions leaders about math scores in City Schools; oversight hearing called
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, some leaders representing the city aren’t talking about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results...
foxbaltimore.com
Improve your cardiovascular health
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — February is Heart Health Month. Having a healthy heart can lead to a healthy life. National Lead Trainer for Planet Fitness Teddy Savage share ways to improve our cardiovascular endurance.
foxbaltimore.com
Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
foxbaltimore.com
Football Fiesta at Chicken and Whiskey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're getting ready for Super Bowl LVII here in studio. The big game happening this Sunday. If you're looking for somewhere to watch the game, head over to Chicken and Whiskey for a Football Fiesta!. Ivania Montencious shares some of what we can expect. La Comadre...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. woman, Fla. man conspired to 'completely destroy this whole city,' say feds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal authorities arrested a woman from Maryland, and a man from Florida, accused of targeting BGE electrical substations for attacks.. Charges have been filed against Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida. "The accused were not just talking but taking steps...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on wastewater treatment plant task force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amidst ongoing issues with Baltimore's two wastewater treatment plants and years of problems with homeowner water bills, leaders from Baltimore City and County are coming together to find solutions. Lawmakers are proposing a task force that would look into these issues. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore company recalling ready-to-eat foods over listeria concerns, says FDA
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023, because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland school bus crashes, catches fire; one dead, officials say
CLINTON, Md. (WJLA) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children, Wednesday afternoon in Maryland, sources told WJLA. According to those sources, the children and driver were able to evacuate the school bus before the fire started. The fire took...
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates: If a juvenile commits a crime, 'they must be held accountable'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Holding kids accountable for their actions while recognizing the need to understand the juvenile’s culpability is something Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he’s working through to strike the balance for public safety. During an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, discussing a...
foxbaltimore.com
AACO Public Schools unveils interactive redistricting web tool for public comment, review
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools unveiled an interactive redistricting web tool for members of the public to review and comment. The pair of potential redistricting scenarios were developed in the first phase of a comprehensive redistricting initiative that will span the next three years. WXY Studio,...
foxbaltimore.com
'We see more ambulances this year': Md. high school students address classmate overdoses
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Students walking home from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. spoke with 7News Tuesday about the reality of their lives in school. Since the start of this school year, there have been more than 30 overdoses among their classmates at High Point. "A lot...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
Comments / 0