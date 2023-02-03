Read full article on original website
VRRB Labs raises pre-seed round at $20 million valuation as it builds its own Layer 1
VRRB (pronounced "verb") Labs, a Miami-based crypto startup that is developing a Layer 1 blockchain network, raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Jump Crypto, Big Brain Holdings and Taureon. It was an equity plus token warrant round, giving VRRB Labs a valuation of $20 million, Andrew Smith, founder of VRRB Labs, told The Block in an interview.
NFT index token launched by Cryptex Finance
The index token, JPEGz, is based on the market capitalization of 10 popular NFT collections, according to Cryptex Finance. Cross-chain DeFi provider Cryptex Finance today will launch its JPEGz token, an index token based on the market capitalization of some of the hottest NFT collections, the company said. The index...
Trezor’s new CEO looks to freshen wallet lineup while keeping 'conservative' strategy
Trezor’s new CEO Matej Zak discusses the hardware wallet’s plans for mobile and a new flagship device. He also shares how the privately-owned company leverages a “conservative strategy” as it prepares for a bull market in 2025. Matej Zak, the new CEO of crypto wallet maker...
a16z crypto taps Eddy Lazzarin as new chief tech officer
Eddy Lazzarin is the new chief technology officer at venture capital fund a16z crypto. He previously served as head of engineering at the firm. A16z crypto said Wednesday that it promoted Eddy Lazzarin to chief technology officer to oversee research and security teams at the venture capital fund. “It takes...
Argo Blockchain mined 14% more bitcoin in January than December
Argo Blockchain produced 168 BTC in January and made $3.42 million. That’s 14% more bitcoin than it mined in December. Argo Blockchain's bitcoin mining production increased 14% in January, producing 168 BTC, compared to 147 BTC in December 2022. "The increase in BTC mined was primarily due to fewer...
Binance to temporarily suspend USD transfers on Feb. 8
The Binance team is working to resolve what will be a temporary halt of U.S. dollar transfers on the exchange effective February 8th, said CEO Changpeng Zhao. The restrictions will not affect users on Binance.US. Binance said Monday that it would temporarily halt U.S. dollar transfers on Feb. 8, a...
Robinhood expected to report record revenue despite sour markets: Preview
Robinhood is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter earnings report after the close on Feb. 8. Revenue is expected to come in above $396 million, its highest quarterly figure to date, up from $363 million a year earlier. Robinhood will report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, with the company expected...
Aave integrates Chainlink's proof of reserves on Avalanche via BGD Labs
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave’s version on the Avalanche blockchain. The integration will enable transparency for monitoring the financial state of liquidity pools on Aave platform. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave lending platform on the Avalanche blockchain for...
Aptos Labs backs web3 TikTok rival Chingari
Aptos Labs made an equity investment in popular Indian social media app Chingari. Chingari, a short video app with five million daily active users, will make Aptos its preferred Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos Labs is attempting to make its mark in web3 social media with an equity investment in short...
Lightning Network reaches all-time high in bitcoin capacity
Bitcoin payments network Lightning Network has reached an all-time high in terms of capacity or the amount of bitcoin locked in payment channels. The network has over 5,490 BTC in capacity, up from 3,350 BTC since the beginning of 2022. Lightning Network, a Layer 2 payment network built on top...
SAND token jumps over 20% following metaverse discussions with Saudi Arabia
The Sandbox token was trading at $0.89, up 22% over the past day. Saudi Arabia agreed to collaborate with The Sandbox on metaverse projects, it was revealed on Tuesday. The Sandbox token price continues to soar after the metaverse game platform revealed discussions of a partnership with Saudi Arabia. SAND...
Trader Joe's native token 'joe' goes omni-chain with LayerZero partnership
Trader Joe has partnered with LayerZero to convert its native token “joe” into an omni-chain fungible token (OFT). The integration with LayerZero will let users seamlessly move these tokens across Avalanche, Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Decentralized exchange Trader Joe, not to be confused with the American grocery chain,...
Bankrupt crypto giant FTX racks up millions in legal and consulting bills
FTX racked up millions in legal and consulting bills in the first months of its bankruptcy case, court filings show. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed FTX for $9.5 million just for the period from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30. Going broke isn't cheap. Troubled crypto exchange FTX and its...
'Crypto-assets' on SEC's 2023 to-do list
One of the SEC’s main divisions lists ‘crypto-assets’ among its major agenda items for 2023. “In a time of growing markets, evolving technologies, and new forms of risk, our Division of Examinations continues to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. The Securities...
Robinhood's crypto trading revenue dips 24% in Q4, along with most everything else
Robinhood’s crypto transaction revenue decreased 24% to $39 million compared with the estimate for $51 million. The firm said it wants to buy back most or all of the 55 million shares purchased in May 2022 by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies. Robinhood’s co-founders will cancel nearly $500M...
Crypto markets tread water ahead of Fed speech
Bitcoin was up about 0.4% to trade above $22,900. Ether and altcoins traded flat. Crypto stocks traded in the red, with Silvergate dropping 7%. Cryptocurrency prices were little change alongside other risk assets ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this afternoon at the Economic Club of Washington. Bitcoin...
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
Coinshares reports fourth consecutive week of inflows
Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week. Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week. Year-to-date inflows reached $230 million, "highlighting a decisive change in investor sentiment for the beginning of...
Microsoft, Google chatbot frenzy prompts rally in AI, big data tokens
Crypto tokens specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and data are leading the recent crypto market rally. Microsoft and Google are betting bit on AI chatbots after ChatGPT trends. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tokens are rallying amid the sudden fascination with AI chatbots. Google is promoting its Bard bot,...
Bitcoin miner Riot expects growth delay due to December storm damages
The company said it expects there to be a delay in meeting the hashrate growth guidance for the first quarter. It mined 740 bitcoins in January, a 12% month-over-month increase. Bitcoin miner Riot said there will be a delay in meeting its first quarter hashrate guidance of 12.5 EH/s due...
