Antigo, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced

A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Stevens Point man sentenced to five years in prison in carjacking case

STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The man convicted of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point last April has been sentenced to five years behind bars. William Gentry, 52, pleaded guilty to operating without consent while possessing a weapon. The other charge of armed robbery with use of force was dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Alleged Oneida Co. kidnapper scheduled to make a plea today

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One of the four people that are charged in the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a woman in Oneida County is scheduled to be formally charged today and have a plea entered. Darren Hewison, 33, is facing multiple charges including two counts of false imprisonment, two counts...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi

A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County

A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
WAUPACA, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Lieutenant to Captain

The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of announcing to his staff the promotion of Lieutenant Ryan Berdal to the rank of Captain. Captain Berdal began his new role on February 5, 2023 and oversees the Communications Division. Captain Berdal was hired as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2003.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
RACINE, WI

