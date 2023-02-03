Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Suspect believed to have left Wisconsin following a weekend shooting in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - A suspected shooter from this past weekend in Wausau is believed to have left the state, that's according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. Police are looking for Desmond S. Mayo, 29, after he allegedly shot another man Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point man sentenced to five years in prison in carjacking case
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The man convicted of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point last April has been sentenced to five years behind bars. William Gentry, 52, pleaded guilty to operating without consent while possessing a weapon. The other charge of armed robbery with use of force was dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.
WJFW-TV
Alleged Oneida Co. kidnapper scheduled to make a plea today
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One of the four people that are charged in the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a woman in Oneida County is scheduled to be formally charged today and have a plea entered. Darren Hewison, 33, is facing multiple charges including two counts of false imprisonment, two counts...
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
WJFW-TV
An Eagle River man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested following a police pursuit today in Marshfield. A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was also taken into custody but was later released after further investigation. According to the Marshfield Police Department, the Eagle River man was known to have a felony body-only...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Lieutenant to Captain
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of announcing to his staff the promotion of Lieutenant Ryan Berdal to the rank of Captain. Captain Berdal began his new role on February 5, 2023 and oversees the Communications Division. Captain Berdal was hired as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2003.
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
spmetrowire.com
Rare case of rabbit fever reported in Portage Co.
A rare case of tularemia has been reported in Portage Co. County Health Officer Gary Garske told the health and human services...
wearegreenbay.com
Person stranded in below-zero Wisconsin temps after wheelchair malfunctions, caller notifies Police
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning. In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting
RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
