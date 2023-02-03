GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO