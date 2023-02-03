A critical date is approaching for the Walt Disney Company. For quite some time, Disney has been in a battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz (and Trian Partners). One reporter even called it the “fight for the future of Disney.” Peltz has launched his proxy battle and is encouraging shareholders to vote “withhold” on another board nominee and “for” Peltz, giving him a seat on Disney’s Board of Directors. Disney has made it clear that they do NOT support Peltz’s bid for a seat on the Board. But just when will we know how this battle will end? Well, we’ve got an update!

1 DAY AGO