NEW ORLEANS — Starting on Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included in the restriction. It reads: “Kia and Hyundai models and years with an ‘x’ below will be ineligible unless the sales associate has verified the presence of a passive engine immobilizer.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO