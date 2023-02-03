ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments

State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Starting on Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included in the restriction. It reads: “Kia and Hyundai models and years with an ‘x’ below will be ineligible unless the sales associate has verified the presence of a passive engine immobilizer.”
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
Truck full of trash sits, festers, grows in fed up Carrollton neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Homeowners in the Carrolton area are saying they need help getting an abandoned hauling truck that’s becoming an eyesore removed from their neighborhood. Jason Dumas said the truck has been parked on Fern Street for several weeks, and now it’s becoming a dumpster of sorts alongside a major construction zone that has made roads surrounding his home impassable.
Tornado flips and damages two homes in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night overturned two mobile homes and damaged a gas station. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL's Meg Farris that one of the mobile homes was occupied by a family, but the family has gotten out and seems to be okay.
Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code

NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
