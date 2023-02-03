Read full article on original website
Kia, Hyundai to roll out 'software update' for easily stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — After a spike in thefts thanks to a vulnerability in their vehicles’ ignition system, Kia and Hyundai tell Eyewitness News they are both working on software updates to protect their vehicles most vulnerable to theft. Several models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which do not...
State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Starting on Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included in the restriction. It reads: “Kia and Hyundai models and years with an ‘x’ below will be ineligible unless the sales associate has verified the presence of a passive engine immobilizer.”
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
What is causing Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what can fix it?
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana legislators moved forward this week with a $45 million fund to incentivize insurance companies to enter the Louisiana market, critics raised concerns that it wouldn’t go far enough to address the true cause of the crisis. After Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, so many...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
Truck full of trash sits, festers, grows in fed up Carrollton neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — Homeowners in the Carrolton area are saying they need help getting an abandoned hauling truck that’s becoming an eyesore removed from their neighborhood. Jason Dumas said the truck has been parked on Fern Street for several weeks, and now it’s becoming a dumpster of sorts alongside a major construction zone that has made roads surrounding his home impassable.
Tougher penalties for those caught illegally dumping in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Preventing illegal dumping has long been a problem for the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Now city leaders are threatening to take the vehicle of anyone caught dumping tires and other material. Councilman Oliver Thomas says he’s fed up with illegal dumpers...
Tornado flips and damages two homes in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night overturned two mobile homes and damaged a gas station. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL's Meg Farris that one of the mobile homes was occupied by a family, but the family has gotten out and seems to be okay.
Jefferson Parish Council calls for support of purchase of Avondale site
AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Council passed a resolution on Wednesday with all members voting in favor of a bond request from the Port of South Louisiana to purchase the Avondale Global Gateway. The Port of South Louisiana entered a $445 million agreement in January to purchase the...
Dione Duhe was killed 13 years ago crossing Airline Hwy; Her family still seeks answers
“Many sleepless nights. Many tears. Heartache. It’s still there because we have no clue,”. Mike McDaniel / Eyewitness News (WWL) At Airline Highway and Belle Point Boulevard, just outside of LaPlace, is the intersection, where the life of Dione Duhe came to a sudden stop on October 14, 2009.
Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code
NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
NOPD searches for suspect and vehicle in 2021 homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and a vehicle in a homicide that happened in October 2021. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue near the I-10 Service Road in New...
3-alarm fire breaks out at former Algiers school being renovated into affordable housing
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department says welders accidentally started a fire at a former school building in Algiers. The fire broke out at about 3:38 p.m. on Monday at the former Henderson Elementary School and most recently Hope Academy in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd.
Shooter kills man in New Orleans, nearby Walmart locked down after suspect runs inside
NEW ORLEANS — According to New Orleans police, shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead on the ground. He was shot multiple times near a bus shelter next to the Gentilly Walmart.
Supt. Woodfork believes New Orleans can be safe with current police staffing
NEW ORLEANS — Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is confident her crime plan will reduce violent crime in the city, even with an understaffed department, by getting creative in working with what she has. "Are you saying we can be a safer city with just the manpower you have now?"...
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
NOPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured, including 2 children
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting where two adults were killed, one adult was injured and two children were wounded on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, according to a press release. Police said...
Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area
NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
The Breakdown: Louisiana House passes funding to lure insurance companies back to Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — A special session in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon could be the beginning of the end of the insurance crisis in Louisiana. Wednesday, the Louisiana House voted to allocate 45 million dollars from the state general fund to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. Lawmakers also passed a second bill to limit how that money will be spent.
