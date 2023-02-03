ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado Watch in effect until 9 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Severe weather and heavy rain are likely throughout the rest of the day Wednesday. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM for east central and southeastern Arkansas. Heavy rain is also likely with these storms. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five...
ARKANSAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
5NEWS

Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy