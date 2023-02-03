Read full article on original website
Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado Watch in effect until 9 PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Severe weather and heavy rain are likely throughout the rest of the day Wednesday. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM for east central and southeastern Arkansas. Heavy rain is also likely with these storms. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KRQE News 13
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
Watch: Meteor gives brilliant green flash as it explodes over Arkansas
A large meteor lit up the skies in a brilliant green hue as it exploded over the skies of Arkansas Monday night.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
More snow for the mountains, chance for light snow on the plains
More mountain snow moves in Sunday night, with the chance for light snow across the metro-area Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Electric companies give update on restoration process in south Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Though the winter weather is over, the aftermath is not. As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, thousands of Arkansans are still without power and electric crews have been working long days to restore it. "It's not very simple, it's very complicated actually," Rob Roedel with...
