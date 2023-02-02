ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season

The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
BRONX, NY
milb.com

Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees facing a daunting situation at third base

The New York Yankees committing to Josh Donaldson at third base for a second consecutive season may incite a riot among the fan base. Donaldson was a borderline Gold Glove defensive player on the hot corner in 2022, but his offensive contributions were lackluster. Despite having an electrifying career full...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ranking the top 10 first baseman in baseball

Before every season, MLB Network comes up with their list of the top 10 players at each position, and every year, I wonder if these guys even watch baseball. So instead of harping on how bad their lists are, I figured I would come up with my own at each position leading up to the season, beginning with first baseman, a spot where the Braves are well represented.
Yardbarker

Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List

Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez continues to turn heads following his "breakout" campaign during the 2022 MLB season. The slugger finished third in the American League MVP race, posted an incredible 1.019 OPS, and hit 37 home runs. He played an enormous role in the Astros dominant season and eventual World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
HOUSTON, TX

