Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Angels: Halos Among Highest-Graded Teams From Insiders’ Offseason Grades
Sam Blum of The Athletic gave the Angels a very high grade for productive offseason that saw them add Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, and others.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Yardbarker
Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season
The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
milb.com
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed two of their players on one of MLB's most coveted list.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Yardbarker
Yankees facing a daunting situation at third base
The New York Yankees committing to Josh Donaldson at third base for a second consecutive season may incite a riot among the fan base. Donaldson was a borderline Gold Glove defensive player on the hot corner in 2022, but his offensive contributions were lackluster. Despite having an electrifying career full...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
Tony Gonsolin News: Dodgers Star Reveals What Purchase He's Planning On Making First With His New Contract
After Gonsolin's contract was finalized, the All-Star pitcher shared what he's going to splurge his paycheck on.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
NBC Sports
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
Angels News: Arte Moreno Didn’t Receive a Proposal He Liked to Sell Team
He was looking for more money.
Yardbarker
Ranking the top 10 first baseman in baseball
Before every season, MLB Network comes up with their list of the top 10 players at each position, and every year, I wonder if these guys even watch baseball. So instead of harping on how bad their lists are, I figured I would come up with my own at each position leading up to the season, beginning with first baseman, a spot where the Braves are well represented.
Dodgers Roster: Bobby Miller, Jason Heyward Highlight NRI List Ahead of Spring Training 2023
More than half of the players on this Spring Training roster have prior experience playing in the Major League.
Yardbarker
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez continues to turn heads following his "breakout" campaign during the 2022 MLB season. The slugger finished third in the American League MVP race, posted an incredible 1.019 OPS, and hit 37 home runs. He played an enormous role in the Astros dominant season and eventual World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
Yardbarker
Giants pitcher shares his response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees
The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360M contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL...
