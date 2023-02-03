Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Treasure Valley Reads’ celebrates 24 years and brings newcomers together
BOISE, Idaho — ‘Treasure Valley Reads’ is celebrating 24 years of bringing the community together through the power of books. This year, they are making sure they target newcomers, including refugees. Ada Community Library’s Community Engagement Librarian Molly Nota said, "We have so much vibrancy in the...
Boise-themed Monopoly board planned for 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Top Trumps USA Inc. is releasing a Boise-themed Monopoly board in October 2023, the company announced in a press release. Hasbro licenses Top Trumps to create city-themed Monopoly boards. Boise is among Kansas City, Brooklyn, Scottsdale that are getting city-themed board this calendar year, Top Trumps said.
'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory. "From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9...
Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Sunny loves music, the outdoors and more
BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Wednesday's Child, KTVB met up with Sunny, a 16-year-old boy with a sunny outlook on life and his future, who is looking for a family. We met Sunny at a bowling alley. The high school sophomore from Mountain Home loves to play pool, really likes school and has all kinds of cool interests when he has time outside of his job.
Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”
Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.8-Mile Loop Trail In Idaho Leads Adventurers To Little-Known City Views
An escape into nature is the ideal way to disconnect, relax, and get away from the hustle of daily life. While there are excellent trails all around the Gem State that are perfect for a day outdoors, located in Ada County is the family-friendly Seaman’s Gulch Trail. This hiking trail is short and easy, and takes you to incredible views of the city and surrounding area. It’s one loop trail in Idaho that adventurers of all ages will enjoy.
Suspect arrest puts Star Elementary in temporary hall check
STAR, Idaho — Editor's note: A previous version of the story incorrectly characterized the school response as "temporary lockdown." The school was, in fact, placed in "hall check," which is when students return to classrooms, follow instructions, do not open doors but continue class. More about the difference in responses is included in this updated version of the story below.
Car won't start? Some in Treasure Valley have no other workable option
KUNA, Idaho — Right now, with the Treasure Valley's relative lack of public transportation compared to similar-sized metro areas, the best way and the only way to get around efficiently and safely, for most, is by car. But that's an expensive option for some and not an option at all for others.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track
For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls
IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
St. Luke's to layoff 2% of employees
BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday that it will be eliminating approximately 2% of total positions as the system "adjusts amid (a) challenging financial, operating environment." Amid a wave of layoff announcements made Wednesday for tech and entertainment companies such as Disney, Ebay, Micron and Zoom,...
KTVB
Handlebar brings the beach to Boise with 32k lbs of sand
Boise is 509 miles away from the closest beach. So one local bar laid down 32-thousand pounds of sand in the middle of winter in order to bring the beach to Boise.
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Treefort Music Fest 2023: what you need to know
BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest has just unveiled their full map and details for Treefort Music Fest 2023, taking place March 22-26 at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. What you need to know about the festival, the different types of admission and passes, zones and of course...the "forts" of Treefort.
Idaho Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers were exposed to a high risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders, related to the high amount employees had to lift items, the heavy weight of the items, workers awkwardly contorting themselves to lift items and long hours required to complete assigned tasks. ...
Treasure Valley breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0