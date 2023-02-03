Boise State is pushing hard to top the 12,000-mark for the third time in Saturday night’s game against Wyoming. It’s only happened once before: in 1987-88, when what is now ExtraMile Arena was rockin’ like no other time in its history. Fans don’t seem to be fazed by the loss at San Diego State — there is some buzz for this one; we’ll see what happens. The Cowboys have had an unimaginable run of bad luck this season, beginning with the absence of star forward Graham Ike due to a lower leg injury suffered before the season. Wyoming announced last Friday that Ike will use this season as a redshirt year and will not return. The Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds last season and was a beast in two games against Boise State.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO