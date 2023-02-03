Read full article on original website
KTVB
Handlebar brings the beach to Boise with 32k lbs of sand
Boise is 509 miles away from the closest beach. So one local bar laid down 32-thousand pounds of sand in the middle of winter in order to bring the beach to Boise.
KTVB
Scott Slant: Circling the wagons against Wyoming
Boise State is pushing hard to top the 12,000-mark for the third time in Saturday night’s game against Wyoming. It’s only happened once before: in 1987-88, when what is now ExtraMile Arena was rockin’ like no other time in its history. Fans don’t seem to be fazed by the loss at San Diego State — there is some buzz for this one; we’ll see what happens. The Cowboys have had an unimaginable run of bad luck this season, beginning with the absence of star forward Graham Ike due to a lower leg injury suffered before the season. Wyoming announced last Friday that Ike will use this season as a redshirt year and will not return. The Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds last season and was a beast in two games against Boise State.
