Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals when it went off the tracks — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
Antero Investment Jumpstarts Scholarship for Women Pursuing STEM, Energy-Related Fields in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new scholarship supporting the advancement of women’s professional careers in the energy sector was established with the support of an initial $7,500 donation from Antero Resources, the company announced Wednesday. In December, the Women’s Energy Network West Virginia Chapter announced the scholarship...
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
West Virginia House Finance Committee reviews DHHR split bill
CHARLESTON – A bill to split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments took another step forward Wednesday. The House Finance Committee recommended House Bill 2006, relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources, for passage Wednesday afternoon, sending the bill to the full House for consideration.
A start, but woefully short
As the West Virginia Legislature reaches the halfway point of its 60-day regular session, we applaud the state Senate for bringing a tax cut plan to the table. Since the tax plan of Gov. Jim Justice was passed early on by the House, senators have spent much of the past 29 days either criticizing that plan or saying nothing at all.
