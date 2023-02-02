ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
WHAS 11

Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance

Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
WHAS 11

Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
WHAS 11

How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
WHAS 11

Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue

Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance

Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
WHAS 11

Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

LOS ANGELES — Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint Sunday. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin. Lizzo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Beyonce Makes History with Record-Breaking 32 GRAMMY Wins

Beyoncé is now the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially takes her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
WHAS 11

Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
WHAS 11

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Ahead of In Memoriam Tribute

Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died in November at age 79, won a posthumous GRAMMY at the pre-telecast Sunday afternoon. McVie was honored with the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza, who previously won in the same category last year.
WHAS 11

Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
WHAS 11

2023 GRAMMYS: What You Didn't See on TV

Music's biggest night was filled with surprises, iconic introductions and some of the year's biggest performances. While viewers had a look at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards ceremony, there were some unexpected moments that took place off-camera in the star-studded audience. From Lizzo capturing when Harry Styles' name was announced for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Dave Chappelle Wins GRAMMY for Best Comedy Album Following Transphobia Backlash

Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony on Sunday for his 2021 special, The Closer, which was heavily criticized for his jokes about transgender women. Chappelle was not in attendance, and singer Babyface accepted the trophy on his behalf. He beat fellow nominees Louis C.K.,...

