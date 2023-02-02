Read full article on original website
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Harry Styles Rocks 2023 GRAMMY Awards With High-Energy Dance Performance of 'As It Was'
Harry's House made itself a home at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night when Harry Styles left a raving audience on its feet after an energetic rendition of his hit single, "As It Was," at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. All eyes were on Styles as the singer -- dressed...
Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance
Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs
A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Harry Styles Is Praised by One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan After His GRAMMY Wins
Liam Payne is proving just how fast the night changes! On Monday, after his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, the "Strip That Down" singer took to Instagram to show some love. "Wow… this image is really...
How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance
Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys
LOS ANGELES — Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint Sunday. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin. Lizzo...
Beyonce Makes History with Record-Breaking 32 GRAMMY Wins
Beyoncé is now the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially takes her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
'Big Brother' Stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2023 GRAMMYs
Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin join the list of celebrities who are making their relationships red carpet official this weekend! At Sunday's 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the Big Brother alums posed for the first time together since confirming they were dating about three months ago. The two were...
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
Cardi B Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dramatic Hooded Cutout Gown
Cardi B on the carpet! The "Up" artist brought the heat to this year's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, stunning in a dramatic blue gown with swooping shoulders and a hood that moved across her arms and over her head. The dress also featured a long train, and Cardi paired the...
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Ahead of In Memoriam Tribute
Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died in November at age 79, won a posthumous GRAMMY at the pre-telecast Sunday afternoon. McVie was honored with the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza, who previously won in the same category last year.
Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win
Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
2023 GRAMMYS: What You Didn't See on TV
Music's biggest night was filled with surprises, iconic introductions and some of the year's biggest performances. While viewers had a look at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards ceremony, there were some unexpected moments that took place off-camera in the star-studded audience. From Lizzo capturing when Harry Styles' name was announced for...
Dave Chappelle Wins GRAMMY for Best Comedy Album Following Transphobia Backlash
Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony on Sunday for his 2021 special, The Closer, which was heavily criticized for his jokes about transgender women. Chappelle was not in attendance, and singer Babyface accepted the trophy on his behalf. He beat fellow nominees Louis C.K.,...
2023 GRAMMYs Pay Tribute to Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn and Takeoff During In Memoriam Segment
Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff and others were honored by the Recording Academy during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards' In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to the music industry's biggest losses of the past year. During the star-studded and emotional segment, Kacey Musgraves took the stage to cover Lynn's "Coal Miner's...
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
