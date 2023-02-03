Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
northernnewsnow.com
500+ Duluth, St. Louis County leaders advocate at the capitol starting Wednesday
ST.PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 26th annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days kicked off in St. Paul on Wednesday. The Duluth Area Chamber has partnered with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County to bring over 60 key partner organizations to advocate for various legislative priorities to benefit the northeastern Minnesota region.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
myaustinminnesota.com
Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe.Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped."We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament," the...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Chisholm, Ely, Cloquet
Chisholm, MN- The annual Polar Bear Days celebration is making its return this weekend. The “Coldest Festival of the Year” runs from Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 25. Being that the celebration runs most of the month, there are tons of activities and fun events for the whole family. There are raffles, sports tournaments, dance parties, fishing contests and the annual sled the city event to close out the fun. For a full list of events, click here.
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
Michaels Saw A Police Standoff While In Wisconsin
While up in Wisconsin this weekend, Michaels encountered something he hadn't seen before - a full-blown police standoff. According to the Sawyer County Record, the standoff began and ended on Friday, February 3rd after a suspect stabbed someone inside of the Get Hooked Bar & Grill. The bar shared a...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: St. Louis County, Red Cliff, Hayward
Northeastern Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is looking for public input on local fishing spots. Officials will be reviewing management plans for Clearwater Lake, Little River, South Branch Whiteface River, also known as Hornby Junction Creek and Talmadge River. Some plans address trout stocking and the introduction of trout into a waterway. Other plans are to create an initial management proposal before considering trout introduction. The DNR will use public comments as they finalize their strategy. Comments are due Wednesday, March 15.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
northernnewsnow.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
Have You Tried One of the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota?
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" question and answer. Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to...
northernnewsnow.com
Proposed Cohasset wood mill hits roadblock on environmental concerns
COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A court ruling has splintered plans for a massive new wood mill near Grand Rapids. Officials in Cohasset have been pushing for the manufacturing facility’s construction, but Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the nearby Leech Lake Band, which said the plant could be too tough on area wetlands and forests.
northernnewsnow.com
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
The only thing predictable about this winter's ice? Its unpredictability
GRANTSBURG, Wis. – The high and low temperatures are leading to some really uneven and potentially dangerous ice on Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes.Talk about a team effort. Karl Anderson Towing in Grantsburg, Wisconsin retrieved a pickup truck that sank last week to the bottom of Crooked Lake. No one was hurt, except maybe the owner's wallet. But the good news is that according to the Anderson team, this has been their only underwater truck rescue this season.The others never made it past the landing."Actual recoveries have been fewer than normal because the ice has been so poor nobody's been on...
Comments / 0