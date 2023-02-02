Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree
Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
Mansfield: H-E-B Breaks Ground on 118,000 Square Foot Store
Mansfield (Tarrant County) — H-E-B officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store, which is set to open in spring 2024. At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect. The Mansfield H-E-B store...
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park
Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
North Texas traffic alerts: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
From Fort Worth to Irving and Arlington to Sanger, construction crews will be out working on North Texas roads this week. Some highways will even be closed entirely for stretches overnight.
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
Mansfield, Bedford set to expand park amenities, disc golf courses through $750K grants
Since her children were “itty bitty,” Ann Smith has taken her family to walk through Julian Feild Park, Mansfield’s oldest park. Although the land belongs to the city, her family felt a sense of ownership over the tree-filled property, Smith said. But just beyond Julian Feild’s serenity...
Piada Italian Street Food Planned for Euless
Hungry diners will have plenty of flavorful pastas, salads, and piadas to enjoy.
Velvet Taco Opens in Grapevine
Velvet Taco will be hosting a Grand Opening week of special events
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
Del Campo Empanadas now open in Flower Mound
Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Del Campo Empanadas) Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8...
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
Leaders of Dallas' new bridge park clarify Mayor Pro Tem’s assessment after Sunday interview
DALLAS — The president of Southern Gateway Park, the city’s newest public-private bridge park which will stretch across the top of Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff, said the project is financially sound and set to open on time, clarifying a statement made by Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold over the weekend.
Ground is broken on Mansfield's H-E-B store
or the people of Mansfield, the long wait for an H-E-B store will soon be over. The groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s new H-E-B store took place Friday morning, and construction will begin in earnest Monday.
Coppell Police Department respond to theft calls in the past week
The Coppell Police Department responded to handful few major calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Three incidents of major crime happened last week, all of...
