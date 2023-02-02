ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree

Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano

PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
PLANO, TX
virtualbx.com

Mansfield: H-E-B Breaks Ground on 118,000 Square Foot Store

Mansfield (Tarrant County) — H-E-B officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store, which is set to open in spring 2024. At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect. The Mansfield H-E-B store...
MANSFIELD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park

Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas

Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Police Department respond to theft calls in the past week

The Coppell Police Department responded to handful few major calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Three incidents of major crime happened last week, all of...
COPPELL, TX

