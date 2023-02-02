Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.

FRISCO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO