ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Car fire slows traffic on Audubon Parkway

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6WPn_0kaobLm700

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash has slowed down traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Audubon Parkway, according to Henderson County Dispatch.

We’re told the crash happened early Thursday evening at the 15 mile marker in Henderson County.

First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton

According to dispatch, the first call came in for a car fire on the eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway.

Not too long after, officials say there was a two vehicle accident on the westbound lanes at the same location. A Kentucky State Police trooper says these incidents were not connected.

We’re told one person was injured in one of the incidents.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated online and on-air with more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Short-lived pursuit ends with crash on Franklin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a brief chase ended with a man crashing his car on Franklin Street. At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Work on Boonville Police Department underway

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Charlie Wyatt says work on the Boonville Police Station is under way. According to a news release, Empire Contractors and Lamar engineering meet weekly with the city. Officials say the basement is being waterproofed and new sewer lines are being installed, there are new electrical upgrades, and ADA upgrades and […]
BOONVILLE, IN
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY

STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wmskamfm.com

Sturgis man killed in vehicle accident

Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. 60 near Sturgis on Friday morning. A preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis was facing westbound on U.S. 60, backing his tractor-trailer into a business parking lot, when, for an unknown reason, an eastbound pick-up truck failed to see the trailer crossing U.S. 60 and drove underneath.
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped.  The coroner says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to apartment fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville according to scanner traffic. Officials say the fire started on a mattress and was contained to the first floor and say no one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms

Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton

A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New details released after Haubstadt school incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy