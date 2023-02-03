Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center

An unforgettable night at the theater is as close as downtown Orlando. You can experience AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Talk about an awesome date night!

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts ninth Broadway season lineup is impressive. The 2022/2023 season will bring the best of Broadway to Walt Disney Theater including: Hamilton, SIX, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Chicago, My Fair Lady and Beetlejuice.

AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season

SIX , October 4-9, 2022

, October 4-9, 2022 Hamilton , October 26-November 20, 2022

, October 26-November 20, 2022 Tina – The Tina Turner Musical , January 10-15, 2023

, January 10-15, 2023 Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show , January 20-22, 2023

, January 20-22, 2023 Wicked , January 25-February 12, 2023

, January 25-February 12, 2023 Pretty Woman: The Musical , February 28-March 5, 2023

, February 28-March 5, 2023 Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird , March 21-26, 2023

, March 21-26, 2023 Chicago , April 18-23, 2023

, April 18-23, 2023 My Fair Lady , May 9-14, 2023

, May 9-14, 2023 Beetlejuice , June 27-July 2, 2023

If you missed out on the first half of the season, fear not! AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando has shows in February, March, April, May, and June 2023!

Read on if you want to learn more about the shows coming to the Dr. Phillips Center in the 2022/2023 season.

If you're looking for tips for attending a show , we've sprinkled in a few. But first, let's discover the incredible performances that remain in this season of AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando.

AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando Show Descriptions

Wicked – January 25-February 12, 2023

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz … but from a different angle . Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin––smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Pretty Woman: The Musical , February 28-March 5, 2023

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird , March 21-26, 2023

With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Chicago , April 18-23, 2023

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

My Fair Lady , May 9-14, 2023

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Beetlejuice – June 27-July 2, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Orlando. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Where is the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Located?

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is located in the heart of downtown Orlando, directly across from City Hall.

It's easily accessible from both I-4 and the 408, and located within walking distance of several downtown restaurants. The remarkable architecture of the arts center makes it an icon within Downtown Orlando .

Dr. Phillips Center Snacks

If you don't have time to go out to eat before the show, feel free to grab soft drinks and prepackaged snacks like trail mix, gummi bears, and chocolate-covered pretzels at one of the theater concession kiosks. There is one on every floor, each with the same selection.

Important tip: Plan on arriving about 45 to 60 minutes before the show starts so you're not stressed and don't miss the start of the show. A Broadway in Orlando date night is a special occasion that should not be rushed.

Plus, you can take your drink and snacks into the theater with you! Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Attending AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando with Kids

Some of the shows in this year's lineup are great for families. Kids will be comfortable thanks to complimentary booster seats.

Just head to the guest services desk on the first floor. You'll need to present an ID as collateral. These complimentary booster seats are cushioned and relatively easy to carry into the Walt Disney Theater for your Broadway show.

There is also an AdventHealth First Aid station on the first floor should you have any medical needs during your night at the theater. Family restrooms are also available making it more comfortable for families, just ask a staff member for the nearest one.

Dress comfortably and show your young theatergoer around the Dr. Phillips Center before the show begins so they get a little energy out and feel familiar with the space.

Lastly, selecting seats near the end of an aisle may make it easier for your family's Broadway night.

