nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
60% of Rockton residents report worsening health since Chemtool explosion
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents, about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021, the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter. “Our […]
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
MyStateline.com
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
MyStateline.com
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time
We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 7 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. BIG NORTHERN BOYSByron 56 North Boone 36Dixon 61 Rock Falls 50Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 57Rockford Christian 47 Winnebago 39Genoa-Kingston 50 Richmond-Burton 45 BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGSRockford […]
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
Rockton Has an Ice Rink That is Open and It’s Stunning!
Rockton Illinois has a "hidden gem" for hockey fans and ice skaters alike, an ice rink that is absolutely stunning. Rockton Ice Rink. Thanks to community helpers and volunteers in the Rockton area, the outdoor Rockton Ice Rink is officially open. With the weather the way it's been, looks like we should have some nice ice for quite a while!
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
WIFR
Three displaced after Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and were...
Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
WIFR
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
WIFR
Rockford police investigate possible shooting, car crash Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible shooting that could be connected to a car crash on Charles Street and 1st Avenue. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. about a crash and possible shooting victim. No word...
