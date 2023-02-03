Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dominates as primary focus for digital asset investors: Report
On Feb. 6, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that investors are showing a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The report indicates a change...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 2/6: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
The United States Dollar Index (DXY) has started a strong recovery and its rise is putting pressure on Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 (SPX) index. Market participants will be keenly watching for any insights on future rate hikes when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Washington on Feb. 7.
CoinTelegraph
Hodlnaut works with potential buyers to sell firm and FTX claims: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut is reportedly working with several potential investors to sell its business and other assets. A number of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing Hodlnaut and its claims against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. Hodlnaut’s interim judicial managers have received multiple...
CoinTelegraph
Happy Bitcoin anniversary, Tesla — Elon Musk firm still hodls 9.7K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) held by Tesla is still worth 33% less than its 2021 purchase price, the latest data shows. Two years to the day that Elon Musk’s firm added BTC to its balance sheet, most gains continue to evade the auto manufacturer. Tesla and Bitcoin: From $1.5 billion to...
CoinTelegraph
Long-standing crypto project vs. scam: Ava Labs CEO shares key difference
Emin Gün Sirer, creator of the Avalanche Consensus protocol and CEO of Ava Labs, believes that there is one very straightforward method to spot a long-standing cryptocurrency project. On Feb. 7 Sirer discussed blockchain venture capital and crypto regulation in a fireside chat with MarketAcross chief operations officer Itai...
CoinTelegraph
DCG offloads shares in Grayscale trusts to raise capital: Report
Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) has reportedly begun to sell its holdings in crypto funds managed by its subsidiary Grayscale Investments as it looks to raise capital and preserve liquidity. According to a Feb. 7 Financial Times report citing United States securities filings, DCG sold around a quarter of...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 Investor Gathering in Davos brings together startups and VCs
The week of the World Economic Forum in Davos is not just a meeting arena for politicians, but also a venue for many side events in the four big hotels. On Jan. 19, Web3 venture capital firm Blockchain Founders Capital co-hosted the Web3 Investor Gathering at Hotel Seehof alongside reputed startups and investors from the blockchain space.
CoinTelegraph
CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard
Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto needs ‘adult supervision’ and turmoil to ‘grow up’ — MicroStrategy co-founder
High-profile crypto bankruptcies and a hearty price crash are necessary evils to help the industry grow, while greater regulation is a must, according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor. In a Feb. 3 interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Saylor opined on potential incoming United States crypto regulation after the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sees golden cross which last hit 2 months before all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered near $23,000 on Feb. 7 as a key chart phenomenon hit for the first time in 18 months. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD tracking sideways overnight, having shunned volatility at the week’s first Wall Street open. While failing to flip $23,000 to...
CoinTelegraph
Deutsche Bank’s DWS eyes 2 German crypto firms for investment: Report
Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly in discussions to invest in two German crypto companies. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report citing “people familiar with the matter,” DWS Group CEO Stefan Hoops is currently in talks to buy a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets, a crypto exchange-traded products provider. It’s also in talks with Tradias, a market maker firm owned by Bankhaus Scheich — a traditional finance market maker.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi securitization of real-world assets poses credit risks, opportunities: S&P
Decentralized finance’s (DeFi) use case in traditional finance could grow in the coming years as new protocols attempt to support the securitization of real-world assets, according to a new research report from credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings. The financing of real-world assets, or RWAs, will likely be a...
CoinTelegraph
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
CoinTelegraph
Avalanche (AVAX) price is up, but do fundamentals support the rally?
Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a meteoric start to 2023, gaining 98% in 30 days, and traders are now curious about whether the rally will extend throughout February. AVAX’s year-to-date gains for 2023 have outpaced those of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Recent reasons for AVAX’s rally can be attributed to...
CoinTelegraph
SEC to up scrutiny of firms offering or giving advice about crypto
Crypto brokers and investment advisers offering or giving advice about cryptocurrencies will be put under the scope of the United States securities watchdog this year. A Feb. 7 statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Examinations outlined its priorities for 2023, suggesting brokers and advisers dealing in crypto will need to be extra careful when offering, selling or making recommendations regarding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
Binance Tax launched to prepare crypto users for the tax season
For many countries, the tax season is right around the corner, which means companies in the crypto industry will need to be ready to help their users comply with local regulations. On Feb. 6, crypto exchange Binance announced it is launching a tax reporting tool to help users stay on...
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: ZK proofs, DeFi protocol and longevity DAO attract investment
This year is off to a tepid start for crypto venture capital, as the industry continues to emerge from a prolonged bear market. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. In January, Cointelegraph reported a $125 million raise from Blockstream, a $60 million allocation to QuickNode and pair of ecosystem funds from Injective and SSV worth $150 million and $50 million, respectively.
