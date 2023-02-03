A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO