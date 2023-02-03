Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug Use
Washington decriminalized drug use and possession following a ruling by the state Supreme Court that declared the state's felony possession law unconstitutional in the landmark case known as the Blake Decision.
Leader of NYC cocaine delivery service convicted in trio of fatal overdoses
A drug dealer who headed a cocaine delivery service in Manhattan was convicted on Monday of dealing fentanyl-tainted powder that killed three people in one day. Billy Ortega, 36, was acting as a dispatcher for the DoorDash-like drug service on March 17, 2021, and sent fellow dealer Kaylen Rainey to transport cocaine to three separate Manhattan addresses, federal prosecutors charged. Rainey, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, trading executive Ross Mtangi and social worker Amanda Scher. All three of the professional New Yorkers died of overdoses that day. According to text messages recovered by investigators, Ortega...
Law enforcement raid finds chemicals to make fentanyl in Arizona home
Law enforcement in Arizona raided a home and found precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. The fear is drug traffickers may now manufacture fentanyl within the United States, as opposed to importing the synthetic opioid. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
I Took Oxy And Fentanyl For Years. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Opioid Crisis.
"I prided myself on being tough and not complaining — even when I had to crawl on my hands and knees down the stairs to have a family dinner."
Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat
(KTLA) — The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting […]
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
newsnationnow.com
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
25-year-old Crab Orchard woman arrested after 72 grams of meth and other drugs were found
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Earlier today, the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Crab Orchard. As a result, 72 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Fentanyl, 319...
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
A dark web drug trafficker gave the FBI a roadmap to his clients after they found his journal in a trash can. It was labeled 'Please Don't Touch!'
The FBI was investigating a vendor selling oxycodone pills on the darknet under several monikers, including "TrustedTraphouse," court records state.
Feds, NYPD arrest 16 suspected ‘street pharmacy’ drug dealers in sweeping bust
NYPD officers and federal agents arrested more than a dozen suspected drug dealers from a Washington Heights-based crew whose members carried guns and operated a “street pharmacy” that sold heroin, crack and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. The 16 suspects allegedly ran the sophisticated drug-trafficking operation between West 174th and West 175th Streets and Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues from 2019 until this month, Manhattan federal prosecutors said. The organization kept specific hours and managers of the crew scheduled dealers to work set shifts while ensuring the drug market was stocked with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack, fentanyl, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana. The operation was sophisticated...
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility.
NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops
A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
A doctor has been convicted a federal charges of adulterating medical devices for re-using what the Justice Department called 'unsanitary' equipment meant for only one use.
