Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
foxsanantonio.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
foxsanantonio.com
Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses
SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
foxsanantonio.com
FBI, state police announce new efforts in search for woman missing since 2011
WYSOX, Pa. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and West Virginia have announced a new initiative in the search for a woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a decade. Maria Nina Miller was last seen at her place of employment at the Dandy Mini Mart...
foxsanantonio.com
Push continues to fight to prevent mass shootings, with families from Uvalde tragedy
UVALDE, Texas - Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez announced more legislation, he hopes will prevent another mass shooting. The senator is asking for $2 billion for mental health care funding and another $2 billion for school hardening measures, for example, doors, bullet proof glass, fencing. He also wants to establish a...
foxsanantonio.com
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
foxsanantonio.com
Your car insurance will increase by an average of $150 this year
SAN ANTONIO - It's the latest one-two punch to your wallet. A surge in car insurance rates. If your car insurance rates seem higher, you're not alone. “Just as much as it went up is what's really surprised me,” Joel Estrada said. Estrada's rates tripled in the last year.
foxsanantonio.com
Odds on favorites: things looking good for sports betting in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 million people are expected to place a bet on this week’s Super Bowl. But if you do so in Texas, you’re doing it illegally. However, there is competing legislation in the Texas statehouse could allow you to do that by the big game next year.
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
foxsanantonio.com
Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
foxsanantonio.com
Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure
SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
Comments / 0