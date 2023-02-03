ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
FLORIDA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses

SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
foxsanantonio.com

Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Your car insurance will increase by an average of $150 this year

SAN ANTONIO - It's the latest one-two punch to your wallet. A surge in car insurance rates. If your car insurance rates seem higher, you're not alone. “Just as much as it went up is what's really surprised me,” Joel Estrada said. Estrada's rates tripled in the last year.
foxsanantonio.com

Odds on favorites: things looking good for sports betting in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 million people are expected to place a bet on this week’s Super Bowl. But if you do so in Texas, you’re doing it illegally. However, there is competing legislation in the Texas statehouse could allow you to do that by the big game next year.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage

One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure

SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy