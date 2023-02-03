Read full article on original website
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Police look to identify men that may have witnessed the St. Augustine shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) The St. Augustine Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals that may have witnessed the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins. Police say the two individuals pictured below may have been in or near the alley behind O’steen’s...
Death investigation underway at salvage yard in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway at a salvage yard in St. Augustine. The St. Augustine Police Department says police activity on Holmes Boulevard at the A-1 Used Auto & Truck Parts was part of the investigation. A witness told First Coast News that forensics trucks, crime...
Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
'I'm sorry' | Aiden Fucci enters guilty plea in Tristyn Bailey murder
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s murder trial was set to begin Monday with jury selection. The St. Johns County teen is accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. He pleaded guilty to murder prior to jury selection Monday morning. There will be no trial and sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
Why would Fucci change his plea from 'not guilty' to 'guilty' in the killing Tristyn Bailey?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A murder trial that had a lot of build up stopped before it even began Monday. Before jury selection started, Aiden Fucci, 16, changed his 'not guilty' plea to 'guilty' in the murder case of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. The St. Johns County...
'About to kill someone': Text messages revealed in police report prior to fatal shooting in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins, 50. First Coast News has obtained the arrest report from St. Augustine police which sheds new light on the details of the murder and texts sent by Wilkins before the shooting.
Can impartial jury be found in Aiden Fucci case? | Legal analyst on challenges for state, defense as accused Tristyn Bailey killer goes on trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s murder trial begins this morning with jury selection. The St. Johns County teen is accused of murdering his 13 year old classmate Tristyn Bailey. First Coast News Legal Analyst, Janet Johnson provided insight into the jury selection process and what may be expected.
'Significant relief:' Tristyn Bailey's family issues statement following guilty plea of Aiden Fucci
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The family of Tristyn Bailey issued an emotional statement Monday following the guilty plea of the St. Johns County teenager who stabbed her to death. Aiden Fucci’s murder trial was set to begin Monday morning with jury selection. Fucci, who was 15 at the...
St. Augustine police investigate fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning. Police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim, however, they do not believe there is a threat to the community. No one has been taken into custody, at this time, police said.
Aiden Fucci could be eligible for release in 25 years, regardless of sentencing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's trial for first-degree murder begins on Monday. The teen is accused of stabbing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, to death. Because Fucci is a juvenile, you might wonder what his sentencing could look like if...
Interviews with classmates paint violent image of Aiden Fucci ahead of murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released interviews help paint a picture of details surrounding the investigation into the murder of 13-year-old St. Johns County cheerleader Tristyn Bailey. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021, after she was reported missing for hours. The next day, her classmate, 14-year-old...
Survey: Florida teens lack awareness about fentanyl dangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recent survey of Florida high schoolers revealed 70% of students surveyed had not had anyone at their school discuss the dangers of fentanyl with them. The poison is being laced into all kinds of street drugs and fake pills, and it’s frequently sold on social...
List: Almost two dozen books removed in St. Johns County since winter break
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In a meeting Tuesday, the St. Johns County School District discussed books that have been removed from classrooms since January. Twenty-three books in total have been removed since returning from winter break of 2023, the district said. Some of those books include I am...
Yes, Florida high schools on state highways can get reduced speed zones
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Six lanes, hundreds of cars and no school zone. The heavy traffic on Blanding Boulevard has some Clay County parents concerned for their students' safety. Blanding Boulevard's speed limit right in front of Orange Park High School is 45 miles per hour. Kingsley Avenue on...
The Florida Black Expo is back!
Black Excellence returns February 9-11, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before!
Lightning Safety (Severe Weather Awareness Week)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week takes place from February 7th through the 11th. This is designed to educate Floridians on the various weather phenomena that we see in the state of Florida. It starts with the focus on lightning. In Florida, the lightning capital of the...
List: Over 350 books approved by Florida Department of Education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education has approved a list of over 350 books for public schools. First Coast News obtained the list of books approved for all grade levels which includes Curious George, The Three Little Pigs, Fahrenheit 451 and 1984. Books approved by FDOE. The...
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
Take a trip on the "road" less traveled (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)
2023 KENTUCKY DERBY CRUISE: The nine-day voyage begins with a pre-cruise hotel at Louisville’s fabled Brown Hotel on Monday, May 1. Itinerary highlights include competing in the annual Great American Steamboat Race while onboard, lectures by horse racing historians and a new celebration of Kentucky cuisine with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. A limited number of escorted VIP 2023 Kentucky Derby ticket packages are available for additional purchase.
