JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning. Police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim, however, they do not believe there is a threat to the community. No one has been taken into custody, at this time, police said.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO