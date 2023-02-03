ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

First Coast News

Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
First Coast News

'I'm sorry' | Aiden Fucci enters guilty plea in Tristyn Bailey murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Fucci's murder trial was set to begin Monday with jury selection. The St. Johns County teen is accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. He pleaded guilty to murder prior to jury selection Monday morning. There will be no trial and sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
First Coast News

Can impartial jury be found in Aiden Fucci case? | Legal analyst on challenges for state, defense as accused Tristyn Bailey killer goes on trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci's murder trial begins this morning with jury selection. The St. Johns County teen is accused of murdering his 13 year old classmate Tristyn Bailey. First Coast News Legal Analyst, Janet Johnson provided insight into the jury selection process and what may be expected.
First Coast News

St. Augustine police investigate fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning. Police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim, however, they do not believe there is a threat to the community. No one has been taken into custody, at this time, police said.
First Coast News

Lightning Safety (Severe Weather Awareness Week)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week takes place from February 7th through the 11th. This is designed to educate Floridians on the various weather phenomena that we see in the state of Florida. It starts with the focus on lightning. In Florida, the lightning capital of the...
First Coast News

Take a trip on the "road" less traveled (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

2023 KENTUCKY DERBY CRUISE: The nine-day voyage begins with a pre-cruise hotel at Louisville's fabled Brown Hotel on Monday, May 1. Itinerary highlights include competing in the annual Great American Steamboat Race while onboard, lectures by horse racing historians and a new celebration of Kentucky cuisine with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. A limited number of escorted VIP 2023 Kentucky Derby ticket packages are available for additional purchase.
First Coast News

First Coast News

