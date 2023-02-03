SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO